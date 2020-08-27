(The Center Square) – More and more, Iowa small business owners fear it could be game over for many state merchants with the cancellation of fall football due to COVID-19.
With home games renown for bringing tens of thousands to town, a 2014 Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau study highlighted that a single University of Iowa home game had an estimated $16 million economic impact on nearby Johnson County. Over a seven-game schedule, that projects to in the neighborhood of $110 million.
At John’s Grocery in Iowa City, owner Doug Alberhasky estimates that the football season easily accounts for around 60% of the grocer’s annual revenues.
"This is going to be devastating — not just for John's, but our entire Iowa City economy," Alberhasky told the Press-Citizen. "Football was one of the few things we were looking forward to during all this mess. It's going to have a huge impact downtown for a lot of our small business. Our community will face repercussions over this for a very long time.”
And in Alberthasky’s mind, that could make for a whole different Iowa, one where things aren’t nearly as to die for as they are.
"Realize that the things that make Iowa City unique are our small businesses,” he said. “Iowa City wouldn't be the same without Pagliai's or Prairie Lights, St. Burch or the Bluebird Café. People need to continue to step up and help our small businesses, because the loss of revenue of not having 60,000 fans coming in seven times this fall is really going to be devastating for our community to survive.”
After completing a $5 million renovation project, Angela Harrington recently opened The New Bohemian Hotel which is now struggling to hold on.
"We were sold out for all home games prior to the (football) announcement,” she said. “But the vast majority have canceled already."
While Harrington laments the goalposts always seem to be moving on Iowa City’s economic recovery plan, she isn’t pointing fingers.
"I really respect the college administration doing what they think they need to do to keep people safe,” she said. “This is a horrible situation for everyone. They have to keep people safe and I have to find a way to stay in business."