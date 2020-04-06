(The Center Square) – New data released by the U.S. Department of Labor show unemployment claims in Iowa rose by nearly 40,000 claims during the week ending March 21, as the lingering coronavirus crisis inflicted heavy damage on some of the state’s biggest industries.
Figures show claims shot up from just 2,229 from the week before to 41,890, with new claims accounting for roughly 2.5 percent of people employed in the entire state.
With the hits impacting virtually every industry, University of Northern Iowa professor of economics Bryce Kanago said he expects the increases to continue as businesses deemed nonessential in Gov. Kim Reynolds shut down remain shuttered and growing in numbers.
Among the industries hardest hit by the crisis has been the restaurant business, which the Iowa Restaurant Association reported had seen more than one-third of all establishments in the state closed with at least 82 percent laying off workers. In all, revenues are down by 84 percent at all types of restaurants compared to March 2019.
“It’s grim, there’s no two ways about it.” Jessica Dunker, Iowa Restaurant Association president and CEO, told The Daily Iowan, adding that she expects at least 15 percent of the state’s 6,300 bars and restaurants to be forced to close permanently as a result of the crisis.
“That would be best case scenario,” she said. “If this goes on and on, we could see upwards of a third, or 2,000 to 2,500. And that would be completely devastating to the industry.”
While help has come from both the state and federal government, Dunker said more needs to be done. Kanago agreed.
“This recession is different in that there are segments of the economy that have just shut down,” he said. “Restaurants aren’t operating and the hotel and leisure industry isn’t operating, and those firms just aren’t going to produce.”
While Kanago remains hopeful the recovery may come sooner than what’s associated with typical recessions, Iowa State University Professor of economics David Swenson said it was too early to know what the long-term ramifications could be.
“We don’t know yet,” he said, stressing that earnings are reported on a quarterly basis so the effect on businesses won’t be known until at least the second quarter. “We don’t have enough solid information. And we really won’t have good, solid information for several months.”