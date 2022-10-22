(The Center Square) – Two Iowa sitting state senators are vying for a seat that redistricting created: District 14.
Iowa Senate President Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, currently serves the 10th District, while Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-Windsor Heights, is coming from District 22.
Republicans hold both chambers of the Iowa legislature. They have a 32-18 lead in the Senate and a 60-40 lead in the House.
Chapman’s Twitter feed that’s linked to his campaign website is protected, as of 11:08 p.m. Oct. 21, and his campaign website solely includes links to his Facebook and Twitter accounts, a donation portal, a web form to receive a yard sign, an email sign-up form and a bio. The bio details his education, his work experience, his involvement with Republicans and his fondness for serving people around him. It does not include his campaign platform.
Chapman said in Facebook posts that he wants to strengthen skilled workforce programs, encourage more trade and technical education, secure more tax cuts for all Iowans and cut wasteful spending.
“Our children should never have to pick up the tab for a government shopping spree or bear the inflationary burden it causes. I will continue to support conservative fiscal policies that won't leave devastating financial burdens on our future generations.”
Trone Garriott said on her website she wants to continue building relationships across diversity to support teamwork in the Des Moines Metro area, invest more of the state’s tax revenue into Iowa communities, providing transparency in government, supporting economic opportunity, protecting natural resources and improving health care. She also said she wants Iowa’s public schools to be the best in the nation.
“Strong public schools build strong communities and a strong economy,” she said. “Our businesses depend on an educated workforce. But years of measly increases – so small they don’t even keep pace with inflation, let alone meet actual needs – has taken a toll on our classrooms.”
Absentee voting in Iowa began. Oct. 19. Election Day is Nov. 8.
From July 15 to Oct. 14, Trone Garriott’s campaign raised $185,156.45, according to an Oct. 19 report. The Justice For All Political Action Committee, based in Cedar Rapids, donated $10,000 on Sept. 26. Donations of $5,000 came in from each of the following: James Waters of Clive, Iowa; Laborers’ Pac; Heavy Highway Political Action Committee; and Great Plains Laborers’ District Council Iowa PAC. Iowa Democratic Party made in-kind donations of about $300,000 over that time period.
Over that time period, Chapman’s campaign received $169,275 in contributions, including $60,225 through a fundraiser. Donations included $15,000 from REALTORS Political Action Committee Iowa, $7,000 from Alliant Energy Employees' Iowa PAC, which is based in Madison, Wisconsin; $6,000 from Iowa Farm Bureau Federation Political Action Committee. Donations of $5,000 came in from each of the following: James Belardi of Manhattan Beach, Iowa; Bankers Unite in Legislative Decisions; Credit Union PAC; Iowa Health PAC; JONI PAC Iowa; Associated Builders & Contractors of Iowa Political Action Committee; Master Builders of Iowa P.A.C.; MuniPAC; Community Bankers of Iowa Political Action Committee; and FUELIowa PAC. Republic Party of Iowa made in-kind donations of about $425,000 during that time.