(The Center Square) – Iowa senators have asked the Department of the Army to prioritize funding for flood mitigation and prevention projects along the lower Missouri River.
Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst were among the 19 U.S. legislators who signed a letter Wednesday to Assistant Secretary for Civil Works Michael Connor as the department begins allocating funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for the Army Civil Works Program in fiscal year 2022.
The flood-related projects they want to see happen include Navigation and Flood Control Studies, the Bank Stabilization and Navigation Project, and the Lower Missouri Navigation Study, which would address shipping needs.
“Flooding in the Lower Missouri River Basin is a danger to Iowans and severely disrupts Iowa’s agriculture, manufacturing and shipping industries,” Grassley said in a Wednesday news release. “When I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on.”
After 2019 flooding in the Lower Missouri River Basin, governors in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska asked the US Army Corps of Engineers to address recurring flooding and flood risk in the basin, and a system plan is underway, the letter said. The legislators asked that the department prioritize identified and ready-to-go site-specific studies to address immediate needs. They said they want to include a site at the mouth of the Platte River and a site at Nebraska City, Neb., which could be initiated in the future.
“The IIJA legislation provides funding to initiate and complete these spin-off studies concurrently with the larger system plan, which will recognize synergies and efficiencies in the process,” the letter said.
They are also asking for matching funding for 2022 full capability needs and increased physical assets so the districts can be better able to maintain the BNSP. Improving the BSNP will help reduce bank erosion and improve flood control, they said. It will also aid the middle Mississippi River, they added.
Navigation on the Missouri River is increasing and will increase more as the Port of Blencoe opens in Iowa and facility improvements are done in St. Joseph, Waverly, and Booneville Missouri and as AGRIServices of Brunswick and Port KC are adding container shipping.
“We request that you allow the Navigation Study to ‘spend ahead’ its federal funds in the first couple years to give local partners with limited resources more time to contribute their share of funding,” they said.
Barges had rarely traveled as far north as Blencoe in the 15 years prior to the opening of port, which NEW Cooperative constructed, Sioux City Journal reported.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday $829.1 million in funding for lock and dam modernization projects along the upper Mississippi River. That funding has been appropriated for completing design and construction of Lock and Dam 25 lock replacement ($732 million) near Winfield, Mo., and for completing design and beginning construction of fish passage at Lock and Dam 22 ($97.1 million) along the upper Mississippi River.
Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, and Reps. Sam Graves, MO-06; Sharice Davids, KS-03; Vicky Hartzler, MO-04; Jake LaTurner, KS-03; Blaine Luetkemeyer, MO-03; and Adrian Smith, NE-03, also signed the letter.