(The Center Square) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing legislation that provides more flexibility for the makeup of recount boards.
Recount boards, which currently have three members for counties with 15,000 to 49,000 people, would increase to five members. Counties with more than 50,000 people would have seven-member boards, Pate said in a Jan. 6 news release. Recount board members, apart from one designee from each candidate, would be precinct election officials the judicial district’s chief judge selects.
Communications Director Kevin Hall told The Center Square in an email recount board members are volunteers, and there shouldn’t be any additional costs for taxpayers.
Pate said in the release that giving recount boards more members would make tallying votes more manageable and efficient.
“Recounts in large counties are difficult for just three people to conduct,” he said.
Under the bill, counties’ methods for recounting, reconciling and reporting ballots would mirror each other. Counties would conduct official canvassing of elections on Tuesdays. If a candidate requests a hand recount of ballots, all ballots in the recount must be tallied by hand and machine.
“The integrity of Iowa’s elections is my top priority and this bill would help ensure we have clean, secure elections and a recount process that is uniform across the state,” Pate said. “We’ve had the opportunity to identify these areas of improvement while observing several large-scale recounts in recent years. … Candidates have requested a hand recount in some precincts and a machine count in others. The proposed bill seeks to end that practice.”
In Rita Hart’s 2020 challenge of U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Hart’s campaign asked for hand recounts in Johnson County and Scott County, but accepted machine recounting in other counties while Miller-Meeks’ campaign asked for machine recounts in all counties.
The Iowa Legislature’s 2023 general assembly begins Jan. 9. Hall said the bill will likely be filed by Jan. 13.