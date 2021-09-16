(The Center Square) – With the resignation of Rep. Wes Breckenridge, D-Newton, a special election will be held Oct. 12 for District 29 of the Iowa House of Representatives, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Sept. 14.
Republican Jon Dunwell, who describes himself as a speaker, trainer and coach on his campaign website, announced Sept. 15 on Facebook that he is running. He said he anticipates the Jasper County Republican Central Committee will choose a candidate at a meeting by Sept. 24. Candidate filing will end Sept. 28, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Breckenridge resigned effective Sept. 10 after he accepted a position as assistant director for the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. he said in a Newton Daily News column Sept. 8. He had served since 2017 after 24 years with the Newton Police Department, according to his LinkedIn profile.
“Many of you know my background in law enforcement and as an educator; this new role fits right into my passion,” he said. “I look forward to being part of a great team in providing excellence in law enforcement training to peace officers, jailers and telecommunicators from across the state.”
Breckenridge was Ranking Member for the Public Safety Committee and served on the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council. He also was part of the Agriculture, Natural Resources, Veterans Affairs and Small City Clean Water Standards Compliance Study committees. He was the sole Democrat to vote in favor of HF 756, the firearms omnibus bill.
Absentee voting will not begin until Jasper County Auditor’s office receives the candidate certifications from the Secretary of State’s office Sept. 29, according to a notice from the office.
“Ballot layouts won’t be ready until after that date and we don’t know when we will receive the ballots,” the office said. “Once we receive the ballots, voters may vote in the Jasper County Auditor’s office until October 11.”
Polls will be open Oct. 12 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for voting in the district, which includes Newton, Baxter, Colfax, Mingo, Kellogg, Oakland Acres, and Ira.