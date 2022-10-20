(The Center Square) – Compared with the rest of the nation, Iowa’s job openings rates are below average, according to a new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub.
The report rated states based on the rate of job openings both in the latest month and the last 12 months to determine percentages of job openings. The latest month metric received double weight.
Iowa ranks 37th in the nation.
The Hawkeye State’s job openings rate in the latest month reported was 5.8%. In the past year, the rate has been 6.95%. Iowa’s faring better than half of its neighbors and worse than the other half.
Minnesota ranked 26th, Illinois ranked 30th and South Dakota ranked 33rd. Wisconsin ranked 42nd, Nebraska ranked 43rd and Missouri ranked 44th.
The job openings rate in Minnesota in the latest month reported was 6.20%. In the past year, the rate has been 7.24%. Missouri’s past month rate was 5% while its past year rate was 7.01%.
At the polar ends, Alaska is struggling most (11.90% last month, 9.78% past year) while New York is strugging least (5% last month, 5.78% past year).
The states struggling the most to find employees also include Wyoming, Montana, Kentucky and West Virginia. The District of Columbia, Washington, Kansas and Michigan are among those struggling least.
Ohio State University Fisher College of Business Professor of Management and Human Resources Ford Motor Company Chair in Global Business Management Oded Shenkar was among the panel members who weighed in on the report’s findings.
He said employers are having difficulty filling positions because many potential hires don’t have the skills needed for the position, higher gas prices steer people away from commuting and some risk losing more in transfer payments or other benefits, like tuition debt cancellation, if they work.
Employee scarcity and a sense of greater bargaining power for workers is triggering turnover.
“The psychological contract between employer and employee is all but gone,” Shenkar said.
He said if the labor participation rate continues to decrease, economic growth will suffer.
Replying to WalletHub’s question of whether the “imbalance in the labor market” will continue to be an issue throughout all of 2022, Shenkar said the U.S. isn’t in a normal environment.
“For instance, we have never borrowed that much in peace time,” he said. “You can thank the Fed, the administration, and Congress for that. The chickens are coming home to roost, and we have seen nothing yet.”
Williams Colege ’68 Center for Career Exploration Executive Director Don Kjelleren said employers should figure out how to best showcase the value of the work they offer.
“The pandemic has caused many workers to want value beyond a paycheck that validates how they spend 70% of their waking time,” he said. “This is new terrain, and employers who fail to address their employees' values will continue to lose them to employers that do.”
He said the imbalance in the labor market will likely continue far beyond 2022. Other countries are also facing these challenges of labor shortages, inflation and a lack of skilled workers, he said.