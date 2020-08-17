(The Center Square) – Dairy goat production is on the rise in Iowa, with inventory up 74% since 2007 to now rank the state third in the country in total output.
With the state now ranking behind only Wisconsin and California, producers across the state are quickly earning reputations for manufacturing various cheeses, milk, yogurt, soaps and lotions that are widely peddled at local farmers’ markets, cooperatives and grocery stores.
Cumulatively, there are now 214 licensed dairy goat herds across the state, most of them nestled in the eastern half of the state, according to a 2020 survey conducted by Iowa State University.
Despite all the growth in the marketplace, ISU professor emeritus and study co-conductor Leo Timms said no one can say for certain what impact the industry is having on the state’ overall economy.
“Nobody’s looked at it,” he said. "Nobody’s done it. It’s just too small, but it would be interesting to look at that.”
According to fellow study co-creator and ISU extension diary field specialist Jennifer Bentley, this marks the first time they’ve taken a look into the industry as a whole. She added it’s not unusual for people to go from milking cows to milking goats.
“A lot of them did come from dairy cow farms and converted, or transitioned because … they didn't have a lot of land base to work with cows,” she said. “Cows require a lot more feed intake so ... moving to a smaller ruminant would be probably ideal.”
In the survey, most producers said they felt profitable, which Bentley said could be an indicator of what impact the market is having on the towns where producers reside.
“I think that's important for local economies,” she said. “You kind of see where livestock has gone away in rural towns. So, if you have a pocket of dairy goats in a county or an area, they could help keep some of those jobs there, and help provide for the local economy.”