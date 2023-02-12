(The Center Square) – Iowa’s combined state and average local sales tax rates are lower than those of many states, according to a new Tax Foundation report.
Still, its state-level tax rate is higher than that of most of the 44 other states that have this tax. Thirty-eight states have local sales taxes.
Tax Foundation ranked states in its Feb. 7 report by both state and local sales tax rates. The report provided a Census 2010 population-weighted average of local sales taxes as of Jan. 1, 2023.
Iowa has the 17th highest state tax rate, 6%. Its average local tax rate is .94%. The 6.94% combined rate is the 29th highest in the nation. Iowa localities can have up to a 1% local tax rate.
According to the Tax Foundation, retail sales taxes are easier for taxpayers to understand since they can see the tax burden on sales receipts. When customers see differences in sales tax, they might decide to shop in other states or buy products online to avoid paying higher taxes, the report said. Businesses, too, may locate outside high sales-tax areas that are still near to customers.
“Sales taxes are just one part of an overall tax structure and should be considered in context,” the report said. “For example, Tennessee has high sales taxes but no income tax, whereas Oregon has no sales tax but high income taxes. While many factors influence business location and investment decisions, sales taxes are something within policymakers’ control that can have immediate impacts.”
Sales tax bases, or what’s taxed, also influence how much revenue’s collected from a tax and how the tax affects the economy. Tax experts typically recommend states apply sales tax to final retail sales but not to business-to-business transactions in the production chain, the report said.
States have prioritized income tax cuts rather than sales tax cuts. No state rates have changed since New Mexico’s rate decreased from 5.125% to 5% in July 2022. Meanwhile, two dozen states in the past two years have lowered individual or corporate income tax rates.
Louisiana (9.550%), Tennessee (9.548%), Arkansas (9.46%), Alabama (9.25%) and Oklahoma (8.98%) have the highest average combined state and local sales tax rates.
Alaska, which is one of the states that doesn’t have statewide sales taxes, has the lowest average combined state and local sales tax rate: 1.76%. The state allows local governments to charge local sales taxes of up to 7.5%.
Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon also don’t have statewide sales taxes. Wisconsin (5.43%) has the fourth-lowest average combined rate.
Illinois has a 6.25% state sales tax rate, or the 13th highest in the country. Its average local tax rate is 2.57%. The combined rate, 8.82%, is the eighth-highest in the country.