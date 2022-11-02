(The Center Square) – Every Iowa county will conduct a hand-count audit of two races in the November 2022 general election, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Tuesday.
Previously, the counties did a hand-count audit of one race, Pate’s office’s news release said. The office said expanding the hand-count audits is adding another layer of protection to Iowa’s electoral process by expanding post-election audits.
In each county, one randomly selected precinct will hand count the votes for the governor’s race to match with the ballot tabulators to ensure the accuracy of the vote. On Nov. 9, Pate will announce an additional race in a randomly selected precinct in each county.
“This is being done to ensure Iowans of the integrity of the vote,” Pate said. “Our post-election audits consistently match the ballot tabulators perfectly. Adding another race to the process gives greater protection, transparency and security to the process. We want Iowans to know their vote counts.”
Secretary of State Communications Director Kevin Hall said there is no additional cost. He said the precinct election officials who will do the second hand-count audit are volunteers and they’ll be overseen by county staff who are already on the clock.
Every ballot tabulator in Iowa undergoes a public pre-election audit for accuracy, the release said.
As of Sept. 22, National Conference of State Legislatures said Iowa is one of 34 states, along with Washington, D.C., that require a traditional post-election audit. Each Iowa county must complete a post-election audit.
“Iowa conducts pre and post-election audits," Hall told The Center Square. "Every voting tabulator is tested in full view of the public ahead of election. Our post-election audits are effective measures to ensure the integrity of the vote in all 99 counties. They matched perfectly in the 2020 elections.”
The National Conference of State Legislatures said risk-limiting audits decrease the number of ballots that need to be audited and provide statistical confidence that an incorrect election result isn’t made official. In this type of audit, when a candidate wins by a large margin, few ballots have to be reviewed. If a candidate wins by a small margin, election officials count ballots until there’s enough evidence to confirm the election result.