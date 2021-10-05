(The Center Square) – Iowa Senate Republicans rejected the state's first redistricting plan Tuesday.
The vote on the bill, SF620, was 32-18.
“Iowa has a good redistricting process and by requesting a second map, the Senate has continued to follow that process today,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said in a statement. “Senate Republicans believe LSA [Legislative Services Agency] can improve the compactness and population deviation of several districts by developing a second redistricting plan.”
Republicans stated their objections in Senate Resolution 9, arguing that Iowa Code section 42.4(4)’s requirement that districts “shall be reasonably compact in form to the extent consistent with the requirements of population, district boundaries coinciding with political subdivisions, and be of convenient continuous territory” was not sufficiently met.
“The Senate requests a second plan … that better balances compactness with the legally mandated population deviation,” the resolution said.
Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said she believed the map is “fair, “independent” and “does not give an advantage of one party over the other.”
“Nothing erodes democracy more than when the people lose their trust in their elected officials,” she said. “And they begin to lose that trust when we don’t listen and hear what they’re saying. More than 250 Iowans commented on these maps. Every one of them, regardless of political party, gave us kudos as a state for having the gold standard.”
Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, said he feared the process would be dragged out “until Christmas” and that he believes that if the process were to come to a third plan, Republicans, who have the majority, would become divided among themselves in competing over voters.
“Everything’s going to sit on the second plan because you move to the third plan, it will destroy this institution,” he said. “It will destroy your majority. It will destroy your party also, because when we can file for our own best interests, that’s what we’re doing. When we amend the plan, we file for our best interests, our selfish interests.”
Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, said the maps should be improved for compactness and closer matching of population counts.
“This map includes a triangle, a pyramid, a figure-8, and a district that is so irregular it looks like the 1800s salamander known for gerrymandering,” he said.
Temporary Redistrict Advisory Commission member, Iowans for Tax Relief Vice President and former House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow told The Center Square in a texted statement Oct. 5 that the redistricting process does not require the approval of the first plan.
“There were legitimate concerns with regard to compactness, specifically in several irregularly shaped districts,” he said. “We will now see if LSA can produce a map that the legislature finds more suitable.”
He added that the concerns “were similar to those raised in the public feedback.”
While the vast majority of public comment was positive about the process, there were several comments regarding shape of districts.
“I realize that population equality is the primary standard, but it is difficult to believe that the only way to balance the population is to create the horse shape for the 2nd district,” an anonymous commenter said. “The proposed map yields very compact 1st and 3rd districts, but does so at the expense of the 2nd district. As a resident voter in the proposed 2nd district, I object.”
Paul Uzel of Dubuque said in public testimony at a virtual hearing that he was in favor of the proposed plan but criticized the shape of the second district and that Dubuque County should be in the same district as Linn and Johnson counties.
With the rejection of the first plan, the Legislative Services Agency must prepare a second plan within 35 days. Legislators would vote within seven days of receiving the second map, and only corrective amendments are permitted. The commission is not required to hold public hearings regarding the second plan.