(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation that expands and extends retail business closures in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, state health officials reported 56 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 235. In addition, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported two more COVID-19-related deaths: A person from Poweshiek County who was older than 81 and person between the ages of 61 and 80 from Allamakee County.
Statewide, 3 COVID-19 deaths have been reported.
Reynolds' proclamation, issued Wednesday, also suspended elective and nonessential medical and dental procedures. Further, it ordered health care facilities and nursing homes to perform mandatory health care screenings and removed legal hurdles to speed up the response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged in late 2019.
The proclamation ordered additional nonessential retail stores to close, including bookstores, clothing stores, shoe stores, jewelry stores, luggage stores, cosmetic, beauty, and perfume stores, florists and furniture and home furnishing stores.
The governor's state of public health disaster emergency is set to end at 11:59 p.m. April 16. Previously announced closures are slated to end April 7.
However, the governor said it could be ended earlier or extended.