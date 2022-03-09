(The Center Square) – Iowa has the eighth highest tax rate in the country, according to a report WalletHub released Monday.
WalletHub compared state and local tax rates in the 50 states and Washington D.C. against national medians. It calculated relative income-tax obligations by applying the effective income-tax rates in each state to the average American’s income.
Assuming the median U.S. household annual income of $63,218 (mean third quintile U.S. income) with a home valued at $217,500 (median U.S. home value), a car valued at $25,295 (Toyota Camry LE four-door sedan, the highest-selling car of 2021), and annual spending of a household earning the median U.S. income, Iowa’s effective total state and local tax rates on the median U.S household is 13.19% ($8,337).
For the median U.S. household, Iowa’s effective vehicle property tax rate is 0.40% (ranking 29th lowest, $253), its effective income tax rate is 2.89% (37th lowest, $1,828), and its effective sales & excise tax rate is 4.51% (29th lowest, $2,850).
Iowa has the 12th highest effective real-estate tax on the U.S. median household (5.39% $3,407).
Wallet Hub Analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square in an emailed statement Tuesday that it’s hard to gauge the national impact of the tax reform bill Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law March 1.
“Its goal is to have a flat tax rate for all Iowans, but it will have a bigger impact on high income earners,” she said. “The effects won't be seen for at least another 4-5 years, since the bill will be fully implemented by 2026. In the context of our ranking, considering that we calculated the effective income tax rate as the percentage of income spent on income tax for middle income earners, the effects will be minimal. Plus, Iowa's overall tax rate is among the highest mostly due to its high real estate taxes, aside from the income tax.”
She said WalletHub recommends Iowans assess their eligibility for property tax credits if they want to lower the amount they pay.
Illinois has the highest overall tax rates, with 15.01% ($9,488). Wisconsin, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Nebraska and Wisconsin also beat Iowa. Alaska (5.84% $3,694), Delaware (6.25%), and Montana (7.11%) tax the median U.S. household the least, the report indicated.
Iowa’s taxes on the median U.S. household are 22.07% higher than the U.S. average of state and local tax rates (10.80%).
However, WalletHub’s analysis based on the median Iowa household’s income, home values and spending (with the car valued at $25,295) shows that Iowa has the 21st highest annual state & local taxes.
Red states (based on 2020 presidential election voting records) tend to have lower taxes compared with blue states, the report said.
University of Akron Associate Professor of Accounting Doron Narotzki said state and local taxes only make up a small share of business costs. Availability of qualified employees, proximity to customers and ease of shipping tend to be much more important, though those often are dependent on governmental bodies’ public investments, he said.
“High state and local taxes are not necessarily a problem if used efficiently and may actually attract new residents and stimulate growth,” he said.