(The Center Square) – Iowa ranked above average for economic development transparency in a new study from Good Jobs First.
With 28.4 out of a possible 100 points, it came in 18th, up two spots since the 2014 report. The national average score was 22 points.
The corporate and governmental accountability-promoting national policy resource center ranked four or five major economic development incentive programs in each state and the District of Columbia in their reporting of project information, advance notice and public participation, awardee information, subsidy information, jobs reporting, wages reporting, investment reporting and data accessibility.
The Targeted Jobs Withholding Tax Credit program received 55 points and the High Quality Jobs Program received 51 points while Iowa Industrial New Jobs Training Program received 27 points. However, Iowa’s Research Activities Credit received nine points, and the Large Data Center Business Exemption didn't net any points.
Through Iowa Economic Development Authority’s annual reports and Iowa Open Data Portal, the Hawkeye State partially discloses recipients of major subsidies, including amounts approved but not paid out, the report said. Job outcomes are available for some programs, and the Targeted Jobs Withholding Tax Credit has limited preapproval disclosure.
“Iowa could improve transparency of its major subsidies by disclosing wage outcomes,” Good Jobs First Senior Research Analyst Kasia Tarczynska told The Center Square in an emailed statement. “But the state’s biggest downfall is that it does not disclose which companies benefit from data center sales and use tax exemption program, which cost the state $128 million in 2020 and could be used by large tech companies.”
Iowa joins Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wyoming (sales tax exemptions) in not providing recipient data online for data center subsidies, the report said. Tax exemptions on data centers can cost a lot in lost revenue because data centers are very capital-intensive and consume a lot of electricity, it said.
“And the cost is hardly worth it, as data centers create very few permanent jobs, and benefit narrowly tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Apple,” the report said.
Iowa lawmakers in March decided to forbid Research Activities Credit recipients from claiming supplies and computer use expenses for tax credits. They reduced tax credit refundability 10 percentage points each tax year through 2023.
Nationally, 154 of 250 economic development programs disclose which companies receive public support.
Nearly all states provide some recipient disclosure. Alabama and Georgia, the exceptions, each received zero points this year. Nevada received the highest score, 63.6 points.
“Transparency is not the same as effectiveness or accountability. Nor do we have the means here to verify the accuracy of what states post online,” the report said. “But without company-specific, deal-specific disclosure, it’s difficult for the public to get at even the most basic return on investment, accountability or equity questions. Which companies are recipients? What kinds of companies are they? How much money did they receive? Are they delivering on the number of jobs promised? Constituents deserve to have answers to these questions. Without them, they cannot have an informed debate and policymakers cannot properly monitor programs or deals.”
Since the 2014 report, 16 programs came up from zero transparency while 11 programs dropped to 0. Programs whose scores decreased included training programs, film incentives and state-local bundled subsidies.