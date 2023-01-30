(The Center Square) – With Iowa’s move from a three-bracket corporate income tax to a two-bracket tax at the start of 2023, its top rate dropped from 9.8% to 8.4%.
It now has the 10th highest rate nationally.
The Hawkeye State met revenue triggers at least four years earlier than expected, according to a report The Tax Foundation released Jan. 24.
Under a bill Gov. Kim Reynolds signed in 2022, HF 2317, if the Department of Management finds that net corporate income tax receipts exceed $700 million for the prior fiscal year, the department will calculate what corporate income tax rates would have generated in net corporate income tax receipts.
“Those rates will then apply to tax years beginning on or after the next January 1,” the department said. “This process will continue until the corporate income tax rate is 5.5% for all corporate taxable income. All rates as determined by the Department must be rounded down to the nearest 1/10th of 1 percent.”
The state is one of the 44 states that levy corporate income taxes. On average, nationally, these taxes are 7.07% of states’ tax collection. They were responsible for 4.04% of state general revenue in fiscal year 2021, up from 2.26% of general revenue in fiscal year 2020, according to the report.
Iowa assesses a 5.5% tax to corporations that make up to $100,000. Corporations that make more pay an 8.4% income tax.
Except for Minnesota (9.8%) and Illinois (9.5%), Iowa has higher rates compared with its neighbors. Missouri ranks 42nd highest nationally, with a 4% top-bracket tax. Wisconsin ranks 13th, with 7.90%. Nebraska has a 7.2% corporate income tax for companies that make more than $100,000.
New Jersey has the highest top statutory corporate tax rate, 11.5%. North Carolina has the lowest, at 2.5%.
Several states don’t have corporate income taxes, but most of those still have a gross receipts tax, the report said. Wyoming and South Dakota have neither.
According to the Tax Foundation, economists view corporate income taxes as double taxes, and workers, shareholders and consumers bear the burden.
“The same income is taxed once as profit and once as individual income when distributed as dividends to shareholders,” the foundation said.
The Tax Foundation reported in December that across 180 global jurisdictions, the average statutory corporate income tax rate is 23.37%. Those rates have declined from an average 40.11%.
“Countries have recognized the impact that high corporate tax rates have on business investment decisions,” the report said.