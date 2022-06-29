(The Center Square) – Iowa ranked last in the nation for business friendliness, according to a June report from TOP Data.
The company, which delivers business, consumer, and marketing insights, ranked states across more than 50 job-related metrics in its “Best States to Find a Job” report. Categories included business friendliness, compensation and benefits, job market, quality of life and state economy.
Iowa was 50th for corporate income tax rate and 49th for college enrollment rate, which was measured as the percentage of 18- to 24-year-olds enrolled in degree-granting postsecondary institutions. It was also 49th for startup density, the startup businesses at least one year old that employ at least one person, per 100,000 businesses. It ranked 47th for venture capital investments per capita and 42nd for rate of new entrepreneurs, the percentage of adults starting a new business each month. It was 40th for the number of jobs occupied per capita through foreign direct investments.
However, it ranked well in average broadband internet connection speed and the number of available small business incentives or tax breaks, coming in 11th for both those metrics. It placed 12th for growth in new businesses created compared with last year.
Business friendliness made up 20% of the overall ranking.
Overall, Iowa was the 30th best state to find a job. It placed fifth in quality of life, 13th in state economy and 17th in job market metrics. Its ranking also suffered in the compensation and benefits category, placing 35th.
Utah was the best state to find a job in 2022. It had the top job market and the second-best state economy. Its compensation and benefits category and quality of life category rankings, however, were 25th and 26th, respectively.
The worst state to find a job in 2022 was Hawaii. Each of its category rankings were in the bottom 10, except for business friendliness. In that category, it ranked 36th.