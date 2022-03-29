(The Center Square) – Iowa taxpayers will pay an estimated $220,000 to $330,000 to begin radon testing for public schools if Gov. Kim Reynolds adds her signature to a bill the Iowa Senate passed Tuesday.
The vote was unanimous in the Senate for the bill, HF 2412. The House passed the bill in a 93-2 vote on March 7.
Indoor radon, the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and tasteless.
The EPA, which has said Iowa has the highest (Zone 1) average indoor radon potential, recommends radon mitigation if indoor levels are at least four picocuries per liter, the fiscal note on the bill said.
Under the bill, school districts will establish radon testing plans and complete at least one short-term radon test at each attendance center by June 2027. They will test every five years after that. Testing would be based on national standards for school testing practices. If radon levels exceed the specified level, more testing and potential mitigation would be required within two years of the first test – unless the school district intends to abandon or renovate the building within five years. The renovation would need to include radon mitigation. All new school construction would continue incorporating radon-resistant construction techniques.
School districts could use revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund to conduct radon testing and mitigation.
The fiscal note on the bill said that that costs after the initial testing will depend on the number of radon tests that produce positive results. School districts may choose to have district employees trained in radon testing. Initial measurement specialist certification for radon testing costs $275 and initial mitigation specialist certification for radon testing costs $175. To receive both, the cost is $400. The estimated current cost of a radon test is about $12.
The Legislative Services Agency said in the note that it’s unknown how many public school personnel are already certified or would pursue certification. The estimated cost for public school districts for radon mitigation is also unknown. It would depend on the number of facilities that exceed radon limits. While average mitigation costs per building are $3,300, they vary, the note said.
The Iowa Department of Public Health would work with the Iowa Department of Education to write rules and handle the influx of applications requesting school testing designation, without creating more full-time positions.
Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said in his March 24 e-newsletter the bill is named the “Gail Orcutt School Radon Safety Act,” after an Iowa teacher who was exposed to radon while working on the lower level of a school building and died in 2020 from radon-induced lung cancer.
Orcutt, an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, advocated for radon testing and mitigation to prevent lung cancer, the network said in a news release.
“This legislation poses a simple solution to a serious public health problem – approximately 400 Iowans will die from radon exposure this year alone,” ACS CAN Iowa Government Relations Director Shana Crews told The Center Square in an emailed statement Tuesday. “As lung cancer causes the most deaths of any cancer and nonsmoking lung cancer is the eighth leading cause of cancer, this is an important step Iowa could take towards reducing the cancer burden."
To order a radon testing kit or learn more about radon, call the Iowa Radon Hotline at 800-383-5992.