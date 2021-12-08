(The Center Square) – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Tuesday its proposal to set total renewable fuel volume requirements for 2022 to 20.77 billion gallons, the highest in history.
It has also proposed retroactively revising 2020 standards for total renewable fuel to be 17.13 billion gallons to account for challenges the program and market faced that year, including from the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 total volume requirements proposal is 18.52 billion gallons.
The EPA is asking for a 250-million-gallon “supplemental obligation” to volumes proposed in 2022 and plans to add that for 2023 as well.
The EPA said in the announcement it proposes denying pending applications for small refinery exemptions (SRE) but asking for public comment. It said the petitioners failed to prove the EPA has the authority to approve them in light of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit's decision in Renewable Fuels Association et al. v. EPA.
Iowa Soybean Association President Robb Ewoldt said in a statement that soybean farmers favor the decision. He said it demonstrates how homegrown energy aids rural vitality and meets the Biden administration’s carbon emission goals.
Ewoldt and Iowa Biodiesel Board Executive Director Grant Kimberley were among many who criticized delays in the proposal and retroactive changes to volume requirements of 2020. Kimberley said in the statement that he hopes the COVID relief and infrastructure spending from the USDA will reduce economic harm from lost volumes.
Biofuel producers who suffered losses during the COVID-19 pandemic will receive up to $700 million through the CARES Act’s Biofuel Producer Program, the USDA announced Tuesday. The USDA also said up to $100 million may be available soon for grants for infrastructure, such as blender pumps for bioethanol blends of E-15 or greater or biodiesel blends B-20 and greater.
Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Hill said in a statement that farmers and the biofuels industry need consistency and transparency in the EPA’s administration of the RFS.
“Farmers want and need the EPA to follow the spirit and intent of the law,” Hill said. “Biofuels have proven to be effective at lowering fuel prices, lowering emissions, and improving our rural economy. Anything short of full implementation of the RFS would have harmful effects on agriculture, and farmers will continue to advocate that the EPA fulfills its promises made to support biofuels and farmers."
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Secretary Mike Naig told The Center Square in an emailed statement Wednesday that the decision is disappointing for the industry.
“It breaks President Biden’s campaign promise to Iowa farmers and erodes over 4 billion gallons of demand,” he said. “While the denial of small refiner exemptions and investment in biofuel infrastructure is welcome, it was long overdue. At a time when our country is demanding cleaner burning fuels, which our biofuel industry delivers, the EPA decision is another unsurprising letdown from this administration.”
U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, co-chair of the House Biofuels Caucus, said Tuesday that the 2022 number is positive for the biofuels industry and that the SRE have provided relief to oil companies and hurt family farmers.
“These decisions will help lower prices at the pump for hardworking Americans and accelerate the positive impact that biofuels can and must play in our effort to decarbonize the transportation sector, tackle climate change, and drive economic growth across rural America,” she said in a joint statement with Reps. Angie Craig, D-Minn., Mark Pocan, D-Wisc., and Ron Kind, D-Wisc.
They said the proposal to retroactively lower the 2020 RVO target is an insufficient commitment to renewable fuels and family farmers.
“As we have emphasized in repeated conversations with the Administration, now is the time to invest in renewable biofuels and the communities they support – not to prioritize the interests of fossil fuel companies that continue to ignore the law of the RFS,” they said.