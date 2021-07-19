(The Center Square) – Families in 11 counties impacted by severe weather July 14 and June 24 and continuing may apply for up to $5,000 from the state through the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office issued a disaster proclamation July 16 activating the program and the Disaster Case Management Program to provide assistance to residents in the following counties: Appanoose, Bremer, Calhoun, Davis, Fayette, Lucas, Monroe, Sac, Wapello and Winneshiek.
Residents with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level ($25,760 for a 1-person household, $53,000 for a family of 4 people, $89,320 for a family of 8 people) may receive grants to assist with home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.
To apply for Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program assistance, residents must supply original receipts for actual expenses related to storm recovery and submit claims by Aug. 30.
Applications and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.
There is no income eligibility requirement for the Disaster Case Management Program, which “addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions,” the news release said. Residents can work with disaster case managers to create a disaster recovery plan and receive guidance and referrals for services or resources.
More information about the Disaster Case Management Program is available from local community action associations or www.iowacommunityaction.org. The program closes Jan. 12, 2022.
The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management asks residents of affected counties to report damage to property, roads and utilities to help local and state officials understand the damage sustained. Damage may be reported at www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov.
At least 12 tornadoes occurred in the Des Moines area the afternoon of July 14, causing damage to trees, homes, and structures. The severe weather also included flash flooding in Maxwell (Story County) and pingpong sized hall in Clarksville (Butler County), the agency reported.
The governor had previously issued disaster proclamations for Davis, Linn, Monroe, Van Buren, and Wapello counties in response to the June 24 and continuing severe weather, the release said.
Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Public Information Officer Lucinda Parker told The Center Square that proclamations are issued when a county requests state resources to assist in response efforts.
"In the case of last Friday's proclamation, those counties requested the proclamation to activate the State Individual Disaster Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program," Parker said in an emailed statement. "In general, if the need for resources has exceeded the county's capability to provide them, they will contact this department and we may then request a governor's proclamation to cover the impacted county/counties."