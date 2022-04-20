(The Center Square) – The Iowa Office of Consumer Advocate asked the Iowa Utilities Board Tuesday to require Summit Carbon Solutions to file documentation before IUB sets a procedural schedule.
OCA Consumer Advocate Jennifer Easler directed the utility board to require Summit show it’s tried to minimize the pipeline’s pathway through Iowa before asking for eminent domain action.
The IUB asked Summit March 23 to provide several documents pertinent to its construction of 681 miles of pipeline in Iowa for transporting carbon dioxide. Summit said April 13 in an introduction to its responses that since many IUB staff questions relate to matters in progress, some details are still unknown, including specific construction plans and permits “typically sought and obtained closer to the beginning of construction” when the final route and specific construction practices are established.
“Summit Carbon believes that, as has been the case in other cases before the Board, such details are likely better addressed at the time of, and within, written testimony,” it said.
OCA Consumer Advocate Jennifer Easler told the IUB in the April 19 letter that it sounds like Summit needs to do more planning before proceedings begin since carbon dioxide pipelines are still a novelty for Iowa.
“Summit should be required to file information showing that it has thoroughly researched and planned the proposed project before the Board and other parties invest time and resources to evaluating that project,” Easler said.
To receive 45Q federal tax credits, Summit needs to begin construction on the pipeline before January 2026.
SF 2160 and an amendment on HF 2565 were introduced to stop eminent domain for the pipelines, but as of Tuesday, the typical last day of the legislative session, the bills have not been passed. Iowa legislators have not yet passed a budget, which they must do before they end the legislative session, Iowa Public Radio reported.
More than 1,700 constituents contacted state legislators calling for an end to eminent domain for private gain, a Food and Water Watch news release said. Their March 2022 poll with Change Research of 950 registered Iowa voters found that 80% of registered Iowa voters oppose allowing private corporations to use eminent domain to build the carbon pipelines.
Iowa Utilities Board Director of Communications Don Tormey told The Center Square in an emailed statement April 1 that county boards of supervisors along the pipeline route hire inspectors to evaluate for land restoration standards after they receive notice from pipeline companies of the intent to build the pipeline. Under Iowa Code § 479B.20(2) and 199-IAC-chapter 9, pipeline companies must pay inspection costs for Iowa land restoration standards.
The U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is responsible for safety inspection of pipelines, Tormey said.
Summit Carbon Solutions has gained 20% of its projected pipeline route through Iowa, Reuters reported Tuesday.