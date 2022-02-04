(The Center Square) – The mobilization of Iowa Army National Guard companies of Eastern Iowa to Poland are part of the normal course of Army business, an Iowa National Guard spokesman told The Center Square Friday.
“These mobilizations were requested prior to the tensions between Russia and Ukraine,” Capt. Kevin Waldron, the deputy director of public affairs for the Iowa National Guard, told The Center Square in a phone interview Friday.
Two hundred fifty soldiers of Eastern Iowa-based Iowa National Guard companies will mobilize to Poland to support Operation Atlantic Resolve and NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission. Those companies are the 1133rd Transportation Company, headquartered in Mason City, and the 209th Medical Company Area Support, headquartered in Iowa City.
Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ben Corell addressed the expected deployment in his Condition of the Guard address in January.
He said the Iowa National Guard continues to support federal missions overseas and had alerted units for possible deployment later in the year, including the companies’ deployment to support Operation Atlantic Resolve in Poland.
“Atlantic Resolve is part of the Deterrence Initiative focused in Eastern Europe, which enables the U.S. to provide deterrence to adversaries while supporting our NATO partners,” Corell said.
“As we continue to meet the demands of deployments and respond to our State and Nation’s homeland security needs, we remain mindful of the unpredictable nature of the world we live in – A world where extremist ideologies and great power competitions are realities that must be dealt with. As a nation, we must maintain our vigilance and continue to provide our all-volunteer force with the resources they need to fight and win when called upon.”
In December, Congress passed a $770 billion bipartisan defense bill that included discharging service members who decide not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Waldron said none of the Iowa National Guard service members have been discharged in relation to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.