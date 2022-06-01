(The Center Square) – Freight projects that address changing demands on Iowa’s multimodal freight system may be eligible for $1.7 million in federal funding, the Iowa Department of Transportation announced June 1.
Multimodal freight projects are eligible for the funding through the National Highway Freight Program through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, that was signed in 2021, an Iowa DOT grant funding note said.
Up to 30% of Iowa’s National Highway Freight Program allocation can be used on freight intermodal or freight rail projects, and the Iowa Transportation Commission decided to award up to 10% of Iowa’s NHFP apportionment through the administration of the Linking Iowa’s Freight Transportation competitive grant application program.
The program will help fund freight projects with economic and public benefit that enhance freight shipment but are typically ineligible for state or federal highway funding, the note said.
Program goals include enhancing economic development and competitive freight transportation options, providing flexible funding for changing demands, and providing incentives for alternative modes for economic development opportunities.
Transportation providers/users, cities, counties, planning organizations and any other entity interested in freight transportation can apply, the note said.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law mandates that funded projects be carried out under the same rules and procedures as they would if they were a highway project on a federal-aid highway.
Public or public-private partnerships must have a lead public applicant. They may be eligible for up to 80% in grant funding. Private applicants are eligible for up to 50% grant funding.
The department anticipates applications will be presented to the Iowa DOT Commission with final awards in October 2022.
To learn more and access the application, visit iowadot.gov/iowarail/financial-assistance/lifts. Applications must be emailed or postmarked by 5 p.m. July 18.
Contact Amanda Martin at amanda.martin@iowadot.us or (515)-239-1653 or Tammy Nicholson at tamara.nicholson@iowadot.us or (515)-239-1052 with any questions.