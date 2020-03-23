As the number of coronavirus cases in Iowa increased to 105 over the weekend, the state's Department of Corrections is moving to quickly release about 700 inmates who are eligible for parole or work release.
A case of COVID-19 had not yet been confirmed in Iowa's prisons, according to the Des Moines Register, but authorities fear that, if and when a case appears, it can spread more quickly there.
The Iowa Department of Health reports there have been 2,043 negative cases in the state so far.
The department established a public hotline for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.