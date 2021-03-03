(The Center Square) – Iowa legislators are considering several changes to the state’s firearms laws.
Two bills advanced this week following subcommittee meetings in respective chambers.
Under HSB 254/SSB 1232, instead of requiring Iowa residents to apply for permits through their respective county sheriff’s office or through the commissioner of public safety, which is the current law, the bill would allow a resident to alternatively complete a “satisfactory national instant criminal background check.” Carrying dangerous weapons would no longer be an aggravated misdemeanor – unless the weapon is used in committing a crime. A person would not be required to display a permit while lawfully carrying a pistol or revolver at the Capitol building.
Susan Cameron Daemon, a lobbyist for the Iowa State Sheriffs' & Deputies' Association, said that the association is currently undecided on the bill.
“I must tell you that this issue is very divisive for our association,” she said. “We have members who are for this because they understand the Second Amendment rights, but we have those who feel very strongly that it is not in the best interests of Iowans’ public safety.”
While the bill maintains 724.8, a chapter of Iowa law that prevents certain people from acquiring a permit, “it becomes unenforceable with permitless carry,” she said.
“Therefore, ISSDA requests you consider a provision that might help to prevent tragic events for those with acute mental health issues,” Daemon said. “If an individual is involuntarily committed for a mental health evaluation, ISSDA proposes that that individual should not possess or carry a weapon during the 72-hour mental health evaluation prior to the court hearing. If the individual is adjudicated mentally ill by the court, that individual should be then prohibited from possessing or carrying immediately. If not, all rights are restored. That is our only way that we know at this time that we can potentially try to prevent a crime with a weapon under this scenario.”
Daemon also said that “all law enforcement” would be asking for technology to allow them to do a quick check that would enable them to immediately know if an individual is federally prohibited from carrying a firearm if a firearm is visibly present in a vehicle when they conduct a roadside stop. Indiana legislators are considering similar legislation.
Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said that while some view the Second Amendment as “a constitutional right,” others view it as a “mistake.”
“I don’t believe the Second Amendment – or anything spelled out in our Constitution – should be perceived as a ‘permission slip,’” Dawson said. “Either they are constitutional rights, or they are not. And therefore, I come down on the side that these are Constitutional rights, and I’ll be happy to support this bill today. I understand there’s probably some language to work on here.”
The bill also expands the number of organizations that may certify handgun safety training instructors and prohibits smaller units of government from regulating the carrying of firearms if the carrying is otherwise lawful under state laws. In addition, landlords who receive rental or housing assistance payments would not be able to forbid tenants from storing firearms in their rental units, and emergency medical care providers could obtain a permit if they work with law enforcement tactical teams.