(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to immediately sign a bill that would decrease tax liability in fiscal year 2023 by $236.3 million. In fiscal year 2024, the prediction rises to $561.4 million, the bill’s fiscal note said.
Reynolds said in a statement Thursday that she has worked with legislators to reduce taxes from the 8.98% individual income tax rate she inherited from her predecessor.
“Today’s bipartisan, consensus bill shrinks individual income tax rates to a flat and fair 3.9%, the fourth lowest in the nation,” she said. “It eliminates state income tax on retirement income, overhauls our corporate tax system, and accelerates the incredible momentum we’ve built since 2018.”
She said the state is trusting Iowans will reinvest the dollars that they save through the tax cuts back into the economy.
The Iowa House of Representatives passed the bill in a 61-34 vote and the Senate passed it in a 32-16 vote.
Iowa individual income tax rates, brackets and bracket income levels will decrease annually from the 2023 through 2025 tax years. Beginning in the 2026 tax year, there will be a 3.9% flat tax rate. In tax year 2022, the top individual income tax rate is 8.53%, which applies to income over $78,435.
Retirement income from the state individual income tax for disabled taxpayers and seniors will be exempt. This also applies to retirement income received by a surviving spouse. Tax reduction estimates are $216.7 million in fiscal year 2023, $482.0 million in fiscal year 2024, $666.8 million in fiscal year 2025 and further increases in the following years. This will lead to lowered income surtax for taxpayers who pay income surtax for schools, the fiscal note said.
Under the bill, companies would no longer be able to claim supplies and computer use expenses in calculating a Research Activities Tax Credit. Tax credit refundability would decrease 10 percentage points annually, with tax credit refundability lowed to 50.0% for tax year 2027 and later. The department estimates the general fund would gain $13.1 million in fiscal year 2024, $23.7 million in fiscal year 2025, and more in the future.
The bill requires the Economic Development Authority to prioritize the Research Activities Tax Credit, prohibits new geothermal heat pump tax credit awards after 2022 and limits the Endow Iowa Tax Credit amount a taxpayer can receive. It reduces tax credit refundability of the following tax credits by five percentage points every year for five years, beginning next year: Assistive Device Tax Credit, Historic Preservation Tax Credit, Redevelopment Tax Credit, supplemental Research Activities Tax Credit and Third-Party Developer Tax Credit.
Tax credit refundability changes are projected to gain $0.4 million for the general fund in fiscal year 2024, $1.3 million in fiscal year 2025 and more in the future.
Corporate income tax rates will decrease based on the amount of net corporate income tax the state received compared with a base amount of $700 million until they are lowered to a single rate of 5.50%. The department projects corporate income taxes will decrease by $19.6 million in fiscal year 2023, $79.6 million in fiscal year 2024 and $109.8 million in fiscal year 2025.
Legislators included a contingency plan in the bill. Beginning in fiscal year 2024, monies in the Taxpayer Relief Fund would be transferred to the general fund if two conditions are met: the general fund’s ending balance is less than 1.0% of the adjusted revenue estimate for the fiscal year and the state general fund revenues plus transferred money from the Economic Emergency Fund is less than 103.5% of what the state general fund spent in the prior fiscal year. Currently, the Taxpayer Trust Fund has more than $1.0 billion.
Over three years, the state will phase out taxes on capital gains income for taxpayers who acquired stock while employed with the company. Projected savings for taxpayers are about $4.0 million in fiscal year 2024, $7.6 million in fiscal year 2025, the bill’s fiscal note said.
Beginning in 2023, retired farmers can choose to be exempt from lease income or capital gains if they do not claim the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit. Those seeking exemption from lease income must have farmed on their property for at least 10 years and retire after age 55. About 1300 returns will qualify annually for the lease income exemption, which will save Iowa taxpayers about $2 million. The projected reduction in farm capital gains income tax liability is $7.2 million in fiscal year 2024.