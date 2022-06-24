(The Center Square) – Although the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade Friday, nothing will change immediately in Iowa.
Under current Iowa law, most abortions are legal until the 20th week of pregnancy, at which point they’re banned unless except to save a mother’s life or to prevent irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.
The Iowa Supreme Court on June 17 overturned its 2018 decision that abortion was a “fundamental” right under the state constitution. State law now requires a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion, which is being challenged in district court.
“The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As Governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.”
Iowa Republican legislators are working to get an amendment on the ballot in 2024 to declare that the state constitution does not grant a right to abortion or convene a special session this summer and pass abortion restrictions.
Sen. Maj. Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny said the SCOTUS ruling is a victory many thought they would never see despite decades of prayer, volunteering and voting.
“As a pro-life caucus, Senate Republicans have led on the protection of life and will continue to do so,” Whitver said. “We look forward to continuing to advance the cause of the unborn.”
Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said the decision was the restoration of a fundamental truth: “life is precious.”
“These past two weeks have brought significant victories for the pro-life movement both nationally and in Iowa,” Grassley said. “Iowa House Republicans will continue to protect the innocent lives of unborn children."
Reynolds is up for reelection this year.
Democrats for Life, a national organization, said Friday that the reversal of Roe vs Wade is not the end of anti-abortion work.
“Our work is really just beginning,” the organization said in a tweet. “Pregnant women still need real, concrete support.”