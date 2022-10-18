(The Center Square) – Iowa is using money from a settlement with consulting firm McKinsey & Co. for a new initiative to prevent opioid addiction in rural communities, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office announced Thursday.
The state is launching the Billion Pill Pledge program with Goldfinch Health, of Iowa City. Patients who take legally prescribed opioid painkillers after surgery have often developed dependency on them, the release said. The Billion Pill Pledge’s mission is to reduce leftover opioids after surgery in the United States by 1 billion pills every year so pills aren’t diverted to unauthorized use by others.
Goldfinch Health COO John Greenwood said in an emailed statement The Center Square the company has begun recruiting and educating hospitals and providers and anticipates supporting patients at the hospitals by mid-November. The program’s first phase involves 10 hospitals in rural communities that will be announced in the coming weeks, Miller’s office said. Future program phases will be identified in the coming months, Greenwood said.
Through the program, Goldfinch Health will help providers hasten improving pain management care and patient education, Greenwood said. The company will provide peer-to-peer education, tool kits and perioperative nurse outreach to minimize opioid use through Enhanced Recovery protocols, which are supposed to reduce readmissions, length of stay and opioid use.
He said the company seeks to help the hospitals cut their post-surgery opioids prescriptions by half.
“Unnecessary opioid prescribing and use takes a tremendous toll on patients and their families,” Greenwood said. “Patients, employers and taxpayers foot the bill. Medical advances make it possible to pursue this vision while also achieving better managed pain and happier patients.”
He said the program is deploying more than two decades of research in better managing pain. Taxpayers will see lower healthcare costs in the form of healthier patients, lower hospital bills and less opioids in the community, Greenwood said.
“This is a true prevention strategy to turn the page on a history of opioid-first prescribing,” he said. “While much of the opioid lawsuit settlements will and should be invested in treatment and recovery initiatives for those already harmed by opioids, this prevention strategy helps ensure we stop creating new long-term opioid users immediately. Doing so frees up even more funds in future years to support those with substance use disorder.”
Iowa launched a website, IowaOpioidHelp.com, in September that directs residents to treatment centers and other resources.
In October 2021, Iowa signed an agreement with University of Iowa Health Care to use $3.8 million from Miller’s settlement with McKinsey & Co. to develop a statewide opioid treatment program.
In its suit against McKinsey, Iowa alleged the consulting firm contributed to the opioid crisis by promoting marketing schemes and consulting services to opioid manufacturers, including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, for more than a decade, Miller’s office said.