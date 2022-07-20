(The Center Square) – Iowa’s pandemic recovery is the third best among contiguous U.S. states, according to a new analysis from Top Agency.
Top Agency’s 2022 Pandemic Recovery Index ranks data points across 23 key metrics, organized into three key indicators of economic recovery: consumer confidence, job market strength and COVID-19 safety. Consumer confidence accounted for half of states’ scores.
The Hawkeye State’s consumer confidence is fifth best in the country, and its job market strength is 11th best. It ranks 18th for health and safety.
Iowa is fourth nationally in clothing and shoe stores. Iowa’s hotel industry is the fourth best in the country. Hotel visits are 3.1% above pre-pandemic figures.
Iowa also performed well in a health metric: the percentage of Iowa adults who reported being highly stressed is the sixth lowest nationally. The state’s metrics regarding COVID Cases, COVID deaths, social distancing rate and vaccinated rate were each above 25th in the nation.
Iowa’s GDP has increased 12% compared with pre-pandemic figures. Only North Dakota, Wyoming and West Virginia have performed better, the report said. However, Iowa had the lowest number of new businesses created in 2021.
Vermont has performed best, Top Agency reported. It ranks first in both consumer confidence and health safety. Its job market strength is the third best in the country.
Michigan ranked 48th, with the 42nd highest consumer confidence and the 48th strongest job market. Its health safety was 29th.