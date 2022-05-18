(The Center Square) – Iowans will invest $25 million to encourage employers to offer their employees child care benefits.
Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement Wednesday.
The Child Care Business Incentive Grant Program will provide $20 million to support local infrastructure investments to build or expand child care capacity and $5 million to support arrangements to expand and reserve child care slots. Businesses can create onsite child care centers or take on the cost of child care slots at existing centers.
The Child Care Task Force’s recommendations include incentivizing employers to invest in child care, which is a barrier against work, parents and employers have said, Reynolds said.
“Creating flexible options for child care at work not only helps families, but it also makes it easier for employers to recruit and retain the skilled workforce they need,” Director of Iowa Workforce Development Beth Townsend said. “It is vital to our economic growth that we provide parents with reliable and affordable child care options, especially those who are looking to reenter the workforce.”
In March 2021, Gov. Reynolds launched the Child Care Task Force to address Iowa’s child care shortage. The state is a national leader in the share of households with both parents working while 23% of residents live in a “child care desert,” the release said.
Iowa has lost about one-third of its child care businesses in the past five years. Childcare shortages cost the state’s economy about $935 million each year in lost tax revenue, worker absences and employee turnover.
Reynolds has asked state agencies to respond to the report’s recommendations.
Federal ARPA funds will support the grant program. More information is available here.
The state will begin accepting applications through IowaGrants.gov on June 17. The deadline is July 18.