(The Center Square) – Iowa taxpayers would pay $1.5 million in fiscal year 2023 to the Iowa College Student Aid Commission to create a mental health practitioners’ loan repayment trust fund if a bill the House passed Tuesday becomes law.
The House passed the bill, HF 2549, in a 94-2 vote.
Under the bill, the student would be provided loan repayments if he/she receive a graduate-level credential qualifying them to practice as a mental health practitioner, become licensed in Iowa, begin working full-time in a high-need area within nine months of meeting the requirements, and work as a Medicaid-participating mental health practitioner for five years.
The commission would prioritize awarding students who are Iowa residents upon enrolling in a university and who agree to practice in a mental health professional shortage area.
Psychiatrists would receive up to $40,000 annually, up to $200,000. Psychologists and mental health professionals would receive $8,000 annually, up to $40,000. Physician assistants who work for psychiatrists or psychiatric advanced registered nurse practitioners would receive up to $10,000.
Students would remain eligible for repayment after obtaining private educational loan refinancing if the loan repayment does not exceed the amount that they are eligible for or qualified to receive with the eligible loan.
Students would notify the commission of their service commitment area before beginning practice in the area.
Iowa cities that are service commitment areas would provide the following trust fund contributions for the loan recipients: $20,000 for a psychiatrist, $4,000 for a psychologist or mental health professional, $5,000 for a physician assistant practicing under supervision of a psychiatrist or psychiatric advanced registered nurse practitioners.
The commission can waive the requirement the loan repayment recipient practice in the same service commitment area for all five years, according to the bill.
Recipients could delay their obligation to practice if they are on active duty in the armed services, the National Guard, the Volunteers in Service to America, the federal Peace Corps, the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps., nonprofit religious missionary work, or have temporary medical incapacity.
Loan recipients who fail to honor the agreement would have to pay back the loan plus interest and may need to repay monies the service commitment area advanced, the bill said.
Rep. Mark Cisneros, R-Muscatine, and Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, voted against it. A similar bill in the Senate, SF 2195, was approved in the Education Committee Feb. 3.
In 2021, Iowa had the 44th lowest mental health providers per capita in the nation with 181.3 per 100,000 population, United Health Foundation America’s Health Rankings reported. Alabama has the least (120.8 per capita) while Massachusetts has the most (693.6 per capita).
Strategies for coping with or reducing shortages include increasing telemedicine, using workforce development programs to train advanced practice nurses or primary care physicians in mental health, loan repayment programs, and integrating mental health into primary care.