(The Center Square) – Iowa officials have responded to the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to uphold the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers at providers that receive Medicaid and Medicare funding.
“The challenges posed by a global pandemic do not allow a federal agency to exercise power that Congress has not conferred upon it,” the majority opinion said. “At the same time, such unprecedented circumstances provide no grounds for limiting the exercise of authorities the agency has long been recognized to have. Because the latter principle governs in these cases, the applications for a stay presented to JUSTICE ALITO and JUSTICE KAVANAUGH and by them referred to the Court are granted.”
The mandate requires providers to offer medical and religious exemptions.
“While there may be disagreement over the means by which our state and our nation achieve increased COVID-19 vaccination rates, one thing is for certain – getting more individuals vaccinated will slow the spread of the virus, reduce the strain on our hospitals and clinics, and ultimately help to bring an end to this pandemic,” a spokesperson for the Iowa Medical Society told The Center Square in an emailed statement Thursday.
Nearly half of Iowans have some form of Medicare or Medicaid coverage, the society said in the statement.
“Participation in these programs is absolutely vital to the sustainability of medical practices in our state and ultimately to maintaining access to care for the communities they serve,” the statement said. “Iowa practices will comply with the [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] CMS requirements for staff and volunteers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine – a decision the vast majority of Iowa physicians have already made voluntarily – and will continue to lead our state’s fight against this pandemic by educating their patients about the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine themselves.”
Iowa Health Care Association President and CEO Brent Willett told The Center Square in an emailed statement Thursday that he was disappointed in the court’s decision in favor of the mandate.
“The CMS mandate is will needlessly exacerbate the extraordinary workforce crisis in Iowa’s health care system, including long-term care,” Willett said.
The association will ask CMS to include a test-out option for staff members, to extend the implementation timeline and to provide $6 billion in resources for long-term care providers to mitigate costs of the ruling, he said.
“The Iowa Health Care Association will work with its members to balance our first and most cherished priority, which is providing access to long-term care to Iowans, and complying with this ill-advised mandate,” Willett said.
Iowa Hospital Association President and CEO Chris Mitchell said in a website post that the organization believes vaccines are important for addressing COVID-19.
“But we have always believed that Iowa’s hospitals and health systems are best positioned to implement policies or appropriate clinical responses in their communities and should be allowed to do so,” he said. “Now that the Supreme Court ruling has lifted the ban on the CMS vaccine mandate, we will work with our member hospitals to achieve compliance, recognizing a vaccine requirement has the potential to create additional staffing issues at a time when our workforce is already exhausted by the many demands of COVID-19.”
Several health care organizations already require vaccination, Becker's Hospital Review reports.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release that she was disappointed in the ruling on the CMS vaccine mandate and said medical providers should be able to choose whether to get the vaccine.
Chief Justices John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan ruled in favor of the mandate. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett dissented.