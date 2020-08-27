(The Center Square) – Among Iowa residents, active military personnel make up eight out of every 100,000 people – the lowest share among the 50 states, according to a new analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.
Iowa contains seven military bases, with per-capita defense spending in the state estimated at $568.
24/7 Wall St.’s analysis is based on March 31 numbers compiled by the Defense Manpower Data Center. Although tens of thousands of service personnel serve in overseas bases, nearly nine in 10 of the active-duty personnel are based in the United States, the study found.
Those states with high concentrations of military personnel have levels of defense spending that reach thousands of dollars per resident, according to 24/7 Wall St.
In total, 1.4 million Americans serve in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard, the study said. An additional 804,000 people serve in the National Guard.
---
States With the Highest Shares of Service Personnel
|Rank
|State
|Active Military Personnel per 100,000 People
|# of Military Bases
|Largest Base
|Per-Capita Defense Spending
|1
|Hawaii
|3,013
|49
|Schofield Barracks
|$4,544
|2
|Alaska
|2,680
|47
|Fort Jonathan Wainwright
|$4,014
|3
|Virginia
|1,514
|51
|Norfolk Naval Base
|$5,459
|4
|North Dakota
|987
|6
|Minot Air Force Base
|$1,057
|5
|North Carolina
|972
|24
|Fort Bragg
|$1,015
|6
|Washington
|812
|29
|Fort Lewis
|$2,055
|7
|Kansas
|756
|8
|Fort Riley
|$1,067
|8
|South Carolina
|729
|15
|Fort Jackson
|$1,021
|9
|Kentucky
|718
|7
|Fort Campbell
|$1,845
|10
|Georgia
|651
|29
|Fort Benning
|$1,268
|11
|Colorado
|639
|20
|Fort Carson
|$1,498
|12
|New Mexico
|605
|10
|Cannon Air Force Base
|$1,250
|13
|Wyoming
|554
|2
|Francis E. Warren Air Force Base
|$686
|14
|Oklahoma
|544
|12
|Fort Sill
|$1,554
|15
|Maryland
|484
|31
|Fort George G. Meade
|$3,493
|16
|Texas
|422
|59
|Fort Hood
|$1,331
|17
|Mississippi
|413
|17
|Keesler Air Force Base
|$1,604
|18
|California
|411
|123
|Camp Pendleton
|$1,238
|19
|South Dakota
|391
|4
|Ellsworth Air Force Base
|$648
|20
|Nevada
|388
|16
|Nellis Air Force Base
|$778
|21
|Delaware
|374
|4
|Dover Air Force Base
|$598
|22
|Rhode Island
|344
|10
|Naval Station Newport
|$1,362
|23
|Louisiana
|338
|8
|Fort Polk
|$707
|24
|Nebraska
|324
|10
|Offutt Air Force Base
|$793
|25
|Montana
|318
|6
|Malmstrom Air Force Base
|$468
|26
|Florida
|317
|56
|Mayport NAVSTA
|$916
|27
|Arizona
|281
|22
|Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
|$1,430
|28
|Missouri
|278
|21
|Fort Leonard Wood
|$1,474
|29
|Idaho
|209
|7
|Mountain Home Air Force Base
|$349
|30
|Connecticut
|179
|16
|New London NAVSUBBASE
|$4,170
|31
|Alabama
|179
|37
|Fort Rucker
|$2,246
|32
|Illinois
|164
|27
|Naval Station Great Lakes
|$600
|33
|Utah
|146
|14
|Hill Air Force Base
|$982
|34
|Arkansas
|129
|4
|Little Rock Air Force Base
|$373
|35
|New York
|102
|35
|Fort Drum
|$464
|36
|New Jersey
|89
|14
|McGuire Air Force Base
|$729
|37
|New Hampshire
|75
|5
|Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
|$1,309
|38
|Maine
|64
|13
|N/A
|$1,910
|39
|Ohio
|60
|31
|Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
|$603
|40
|Massachusetts
|55
|21
|Hanscom Air Force Base
|$1,512
|41
|Oregon
|37
|9
|N/A
|$319
|42
|Tennessee
|36
|15
|Naval Support Activity Mid-South
|$393
|43
|Vermont
|27
|4
|N/A
|$705
|44
|Michigan
|21
|14
|Detroit Arsenal
|$386
|45
|Pennsylvania
|20
|33
|Carlisle Barracks
|$943
|46
|Wisconsin
|19
|11
|Fort McCoy
|$488
|47
|Indiana
|16
|19
|Fort Benjamin Harrison
|$685
|48
|Minnesota
|12
|9
|Fort Snelling
|$823
|49
|West Virginia
|10
|7
|N/A
|$314
|50
|Iowa
|8
|7
|N/A
|$568
Source: 24/7 Wall St.