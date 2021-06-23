(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ overall approval rating has increased 5 percentage points since March, according to a June Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.
The approval rating in the Selzer & Co. June 13-16 poll rose from 46% to 51% among 807 Iowan adults, with 44% expressing disapproval and 5% stating they were unsure.
“It is no surprise that Governor Reynolds continues to have the support of Iowans,” Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, told The Center Square in a texted statement. “She has been a tenacious fighter for Iowans, for economic prosperity, standing up for our law enforcement, getting our kids back to school, and has affirmed to me what it means to lead this great state. Iowans couldn’t be prouder of her leadership during good times and tough times. Leadership matters, and that’s why Iowans continue to support Governor Kim Reynolds.”
The margin of error in the survey is 3.5 percentage points among all poll respondents and 3.9 percentage points among the 630 participants who are likely voters. Forty-six percent of likely Iowa voters said they would vote to reelect Reynolds rather than responding “it’s time for someone else to hold office” if the election were held today, while 51% sided with electing another person as governor and 3% were unsure.
Among likely voters, men were more in favor of Reynolds (56% approving) continuing as governor than women (35% approving).
Poll respondents, especially Republicans (79%), rated Reynolds highest on her handling of the economy (55% approving). Thirty percent of Democrats and 53% of independents approved of Reynolds in this category. Reynolds’ lowest ratings related to her handling of schools and education, with 48% approving (including 81% of Republicans and 19% of Democrats), 44% disapproving and 8% remarking they are unsure. Approval ratings on criminal justice were 49%, with 34% disapproving and 17% unsure.
In March, the breakdown on Reynolds’ overall work in office was 46% approval, 47% disapproval and 7% unsure, the Des Moines Register reported.
The same poll saw President Joe Biden’s approval ratings drop 3 percentage points since March, from 47% to 43%. Eighty-nine percent of Democrats who responded approved of Biden’s work in office, while only 6% of Republicans and 43% of independents said they approved.
Biden’s highest approval ratings are on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic (94% approval from Democrats and 20% approval from Republicans), but those numbers dropped from 57% in March to 53% in June. His lowest ratings are in immigration policy (29% approval, 63% disapproval).
Poll results came from telephone interviews in English with randomly selected Iowan adults, with responses adjusted based on age, sex and congressional district.to mirror the general population.