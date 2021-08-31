(The Center Square) – Iowa state officials received notice yesterday that there will be a federal investigation into whether HF847’s prohibition of COVID-19 mask mandates violates federal law protecting students with disabilities.
U.S. Department of Education Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Suzanne Goldberg informed the Iowa Department of Education of the investigation in an Aug. 30 letter.
The Office of Civil Rights “is concerned” HF847 “may be preventing schools in Iowa from meeting their legal obligations not to discriminate based on disability.” The OCR is opening the investigation around the Iowa Department of Education’s compliance with Section 504 and Title II, giving “particular attention” to whether it “may be preventing schools from making individualized assessments about mask use so that students with disabilities can attend school and participate in school activities in person, consistent with their right to receive a free appropriate public education and to be free from discrimination based on their disability.”
The department’s Office of Civil Rights’ Chicago office will conduct the investigation, which can be resolved in “several ways,” including reaching “a voluntary resolution agreement” before the end of the investigation, she said. The department would contact Iowa Department of Education officials within a week “to request data and other information necessary for this investigation,” Goldberg said.
President Joe Biden announced Aug. 18 he is directing U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to “take additional steps to protect our children,” which “includes using all of his oversight authorities and legal actions, if appropriate, against governors who are trying to block and intimidate local school officials and educators.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds defended HF847 in a news release Aug. 30 in which she criticized the Biden Administration and said the state reopened schools “safely and responsibly over a year ago.”
“President Biden and his team know this, yet they’ve decided to pick a political fight with a handful of governors to distract from his own failures – Afghanistan, the border, inflation, and more,” she said. “As I’ve said all along, I believe and trust in Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families. Iowa’s democratically elected legislature endorsed that view as well when they passed a law to support a parent’s right to decide what’s best for their own children. In Iowa, we will continue to support individual liberty over government mandates.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal mask wearing, regardless of vaccination status, for anyone “in an area of substantial or high transmission.”
Iowa’s Aug. 27 state profile report said there have been 6,014 new cases in the state in the past week, up 3% from the previous week, and 42 new deaths, up 162% from the previous week. There were 542 confirmed new COVID-19 hospital admissions in the past week, up 32% from the previous week. One-third (82,597) of children who are 12 to 17 years old have received the vaccine, while 42.5% of children of those ages have received at least one dose. There is no COVID-19 vaccine yet for children under 12 years old.
“If our state government doesn’t change its position as the pandemic continues then hopefully the federal government will find a legal path that allows us to do more to keep our students and staff safe,” Des Moines Public Schools spokesperson Phil Roeder said in a statement reported by the Associate Press.
Under SF160, Iowa schools are required to offer in-person classes on a full-time basis to all families who choose it.
Senate President Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, did not return The Center Square’s request for comment by press time.
Tennessee, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah also received letters Monday.