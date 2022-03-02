(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lambasted President Joe Biden’s leadership and his State of the Union address in her response on behalf of the Republican Party Tuesday night.
From outside the Des Moines Capitol, Reynolds criticized Democrats’ and Biden’s policy decisions and actions on both foreign and domestic issues, saying Democratic leaders have sent the country back to the late 1970s and early 1980s, which are noted for the era's inflation, violence, and conflict with the Soviet Union.
“Republicans may not have the White House, but we're doing what we can to fill the leadership vacuum,” she said.
Reynolds called for Americans to support Ukraine (whose ambassador attended the State of the Union address) and said Biden should have showed more strength and confidence on the world stage earlier in the presidency.
“We shouldn’t ignore what happened in the run up to Putin's invasion: waiving sanctions on Russian pipelines while eliminating oil production here at home, focusing on political correctness rather than military readiness, reacting to world events instead of driving them," Reynolds said. "Weakness on the world stage has a cost, and the president's approach to foreign policy has consistently been too little too late.”
Biden said securing the border and fixing the immigration system are both possible and necessary, noting the installation of scanners to detect drug smuggling and setting up joint patrols with Mexico and Guatemala to catch human traffickers. Reynolds pointed out Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris – named "Border Czar" by Biden – haven’t visited the U.S. border with Mexico.
“... I along with Republican governors from several states have sent resources to the border, and we've actually gone to the border – something that our president and vice-president have yet to do since taking office,” she said.
Vice President Kamala Harris toured the El Paso Border Patrol Central Processing Center in June 2021, but she did not visit the Rio Grande Valley Sector, so critics have said she’s missing the point. From October 2020 to May 2021, the Rio Grande Valley Sector saw about triple the apprehensions of people who had entered the United States illegally compared with the sector Harris visited.
Reynolds said that when she was a grocery checkout clerk during the inflation of the mid-1970s and early 1980s, she saw the impact of inflation on working families.
"You don't have to check groceries to see what high inflation does to people,” she said. “You just need to step outside of the D.C. bubble. Talk to Americans about what’s on their minds.”
Both Reynolds and Biden encouraged keeping children in in-person learning as COVID-19 continues. Biden said he will ask Congress for funding to continue providing free vaccines, treatments, tests and masks.
Only 21% of Americans are satisfied with the state of the nation, according to Gallup data released Tuesday before the speeches.