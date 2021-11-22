(The Center Square) – Up to $1.2 million will be available to support the increase of regional workforce talent development, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday.
Educational institutions, employers, employer consortiums and nonprofits can apply for matched grants of $50,000 from the Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund, the news release said. They can use these funds to support credit and non-credit programs and provide support for individuals to take these programs or job training, the release said. That support might include transportation, equipment or technologies.
The intention is to increase opportunities for Iowans to earn post-secondary credentials that lead to high-demand jobs.
“This program is a valuable investment in Iowa communities, and another great tool to address our state’s workforce challenges,” Reynolds said in the release. “Iowa needs innovative approaches to boost economic activity in every city and small town. These grants reward good ideas that can help us grow our economy and continue to prosper and lead.”
Applications are due Dec. 17 via IowaGrants.gov. The grant must be matched with a private investment.
More information about the Employer Innovation Fund can be found at www.futurereadyiowa.gov/innovation.