(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds signed HF 2316 Thursday, increasing Iowa public schools fiscal year 2023 funding by $159 million, or 2.5% per pupil.
Iowa spends 56% of its budget funds on public education, a news release from Reynolds’ office said. In fiscal year 2023, the amount will be more than $3.6 billion. Eighty percent of that goes to pre-K-12 schools. The state spends more than $3.5 billion on state foundation school aid and almost $29.5 million for transportation equity.
“Providing a quality education for the next generation of Iowans is one of our most important responsibilities,” Reynolds said in the release. “The state’s significant and responsible funding increases year-over-year for more than a decade helps ensure that Iowa has the strong public education system necessary to support the success of our students and our state.”
The state’s public school districts have yet to spend more than $700 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding.
“With the Governor’s signature, Republicans have once again delivered on educating our children,” Sen. Jake Chapman, R- Adel, told The Center Square. “$159 million dollars of new money Is a substantial and responsible investment in our educations system.”
The Iowa Senate, which approved HF 2316 in a 31-17 vote, did not make changes to the Iowa House of Representatives’ bill, which that chamber passed in a 57-39 vote. A separate bill, HF 2315, proposes $19.2 million for public schools, based on enrollment for the 2023 fiscal year. That bill is in an appropriations subcommittee of the Iowa Senate.
Individuals who qualify for the state’s $1,000 retention bonuses for teachers, law enforcement officers and child care workers that Reynolds announced in January should receive the payments this spring, Reynolds announced Thursday.
Local law enforcement agencies will request payment of their employees through Iowa Grants Online. Iowa Law Enforcement Academy will review submissions. State workers will receive payments through state paychecks. Qualifying child care workers will be able to apply through the Department of Human Services’ web page later this month, the release said.