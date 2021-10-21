(The Center Square) – Two new programs are launching to address Iowa’s workforce shortage, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday.
Small- and medium-sized manufacturing businesses can benefit from a new grant program that is an investment of $30 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. Those dollars are dedicated to improving workforce innovation through employee recruitment and retention and “leveraging technology solutions” to address vacancies and increase workforce capacity, a news release from the governor’s office said.
Five million dollars will be added to the existing Manufacturing 4.0 program for small manufacturers, employing up to 70 employees. A second grant opportunity will provide $25 million in grants to mid-size companies (76-250 employees).
“Like most other states, Iowa’s ongoing workforce shortage is a critical situation that needs addressed today,” said Reynolds said. “With our current economic vitality, we are ideally situated to push our economy to new heights. We are committed to providing the necessary support to our advanced manufacturing industry, and other impacted industries, to overcome this primary obstacle and turn this short-term trajectory into long-term, broad-based prosperity.”
Seasonally adjusted real GDP of both nondurable and durable goods manufacturing increased 0.26 percentage points from the first to the second quarter of 2021, according to a U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis report published Oct. 1. Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting experienced the largest percentage point increase (3.89) while retail trade experienced the greatest decrease (-0.97). Across Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, durable goods manufacturing increased 0.43 percentage points and nondurable goods manufacturing increased 0.31 percentage points. Nationally, durable and nondurable goods manufacturing rose 0.27 and 0.35 percentage points, respectively.
Iowa Workforce Development will be launching a Reemployment Case Management system that will provide one-on-one career coaching starting in the first week of unemployment benefits.
Reynolds introduced the programs at a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing in Adel.