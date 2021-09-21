(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds joined 25 governors in urging President Joe Biden “to meet with them to discuss the crisis at the U.S. Southern Border” in the next 15 days, her office announced Sept. 20.
“While governors are doing what we can, our Constitution requires that the President must faithfully execute the immigration laws passed by Congress,” the governors said in the joint letter. “Not only has the federal government created a crisis, it has left our states to deal with challenges that the federal government has a duty to solve.”
Iowa law enforcement seized roughly 6,136 grams of fentanyl between January and June of this year, which is a 1,070% increase from the same period last year, and methamphetamine seizures increased 122% in the first half of this year, in which officers seized 133,444 grams, the release said.
Iowa Department of Public Safety Strategic Communications Bureau Chief Debbie McClung told The Center Square in an emailed statement that the department “has not had any further involvement in securing the border” since its deployment of 28 Iowa Department of Public Safety law enforcement officers to Texas in July.
Law enforcement officers through the Iowa State Patrol, Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center and Division of Narcotics “continue to focus on traffic safety, human trafficking, recovering drugs, illegal narcotics, and weapons being smuggled across the nation’s southern border by drug cartels,” she said.
McClung said the July deployment of Iowa law enforcement followed “a spike in criminal activity” in the Del Rio Sector.
“As an example, Texas state law enforcement had 331 pursuits between March and May of this year,” she said. “To put that into context, the Iowa State Patrol had 333 pursuits statewide in the entire 2020 calendar year.”
Iowa State Patrol officers in the July 10-20 deployment “encountered 184 undocumented persons” at the Rio Grand River Crossing and provided food, water and humanitarian aid to “more than 800 undocumented individuals.” Iowa road enforcement personnel enforced traffic and “encountered three impaired drivers, six narcotics arrests, a traffic stop involving child exploitation and assisted with 12 felony arrests,” she said. “We were involved with 12 human smuggling investigations that were significant in nature.”
The collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety led to 240 arrests, 51 motor vehicle pursuits, and the seizure of 941 pounds of marijuana, 37 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine, 18 firearms and $1.7 million in currency, she said.
“The Biden Administration has also failed to provide notice and transparency in their movement of unaccompanied migrant children into states,” the release from the governor’s office said. “In April, the Biden Administration kept Iowa in the dark and initially denied involvement in a flight transporting 19 unaccompanied migrant girls from the border to Des Moines International Airport in the middle of the night. Only after continued inquiry, nearly one month later the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement finally acknowledged their involvement.”
McClung said the department was not involved in the April event.