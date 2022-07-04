(The Center Square) – Iowa has given $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to Universal Television to develop a Field of Dreams TV series.
The funding is part of $16.5 million Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced in a news release. And there’s more funding available from the $100 million that was announced in April, the release said.
The funding supports attractions that are supposed to support Iowa communities’ quality of life and attract visitors and new residents, the release said.
“Communities in all corners of the state are creating unique destinations, from the Field of Dreams in Dyersville to a thriving arts and culture scene in Sioux City,” Reynolds said. “Destination Iowa will help more communities fuel tourism and economic growth while enhancing the quality of life for Iowans.”
The Field of Dreams television series is scheduled to start filming in 2022 in several Iowa counties, including Polk, Mahaska, Boone and Clinton. Primary sets, based in Polk City, include constructing a ball field and refurbishing a farmhouse.
The Siouxland Regional Trail System received $7 million to develop more than 100 miles of trail projects and connect Sioux City, Le Mars, Hinton, Merrill and Sergeant Bluff. The project includes the Cone Mountain Bike Park, the 18.5-mile PlyWood Trail and 4.3-mile Loess Hills Scenic Trail.
Polk County Conservation received $2.5 million for the Easter Lake North Shore Project. That project will make Des Moines’ Easter Lake an accessible recreational area for rowing, swimming, fishing and other water sports. Plans include fishing boats, canoe/kayak launches, playground and environmental education learning center.
Dallas County Conservation received $1 million to finalize four remaining miles of trail to connect the Raccoon River Valley Trail and High Trestle Trail in central Iowa to create a 120-mile continuous loop of trail.
IEDA began accepting applications May 9. It will continue to review them as they arrive through December or when funding runs out, the release said. Projects are graded based on eligibility, application completeness and their ability to meet the program goal of creating “transformational” tourism attractions.
Destination Iowa grants are available through four funds: Economically Significant Development, Outdoor Recreation, Tourism Attraction, and Creative Placemaking. The projects must be complete by the end of June 2026.