(The Center Square) – Iowa farmer Brent Renner got just the right amount of rain needed for his soybean crop, but nearby farms were either flooded or suffered from drought-like conditions.
An active weather pattern shifted into the Midwest with several days of widespread rainfall, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said, the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for June 21-27 reported.
“The rain came just when moisture-stressed corn and soybeans needed it. Unfortunately, severe thunderstorms caused crop damage in parts of western and central Iowa, as well as flash flooding across southeastern Iowa,” Naig said in the report.
Renner farms 2,000 acres in Klemme, with soybeans, corn and a little alfalfa. He also does specialty operations like strip-till and spring side dressing for farmers who don’t own their own equipment.
On a day when he was side dressing in his fields near Klemme, Renner said he got the rain needed to feel good about his crops.
“I am pretty happy with how things look, considering the early cool dry spring that we had. I think these plants have endured a lot, and today's genetics allow us to weather some storms, there's no doubt,” Renner told The Center Square.
Farmers near his acreage didn’t fare as well, he said.
“I'm talking within 20 miles or less of me there are still people suffering from really dry conditions. And the other direction 20 miles, they had flooding,” Renner said.
Farmers were starting to suffer “pretty mightily” from dry conditions the week before a few small showers arrived on Friday, June 25, he said. The next day, his acreage got the 3½ inches of rain needed to move his crop into the next stage.
One of Renner’s friends who lives in the Madison area got flooded out after his first attempt of planting. After replanting with corn and soybeans, his acreage was flooded again, Renner said.
“It goes back to the fact that even if you had 18 inches in a week, that's too much water for a week, and we were significantly lower than what we would normally expect and drier than what we normally expect to be seeing in Iowa,” Sam Funk, senior economist and research director for the Iowa Farm Bureau, told The Center Square.
Farmers still need timely rains in the right volumes to keep crops growing. A lot of time remains this season.
“Let us not forget that the derecho winds happened in August last year. So, there's still a lot of this growing season left when Mother Nature had a lot of play that she can bring to the table,” Funk said.
Even when crops are in the bin, risk remains as seen when flooding took out crops in the bin – or when the derecho took out the bins, he said.
A late frost in June had Renner reassessing his stance. He did a lot of interplanting because some of the beans planted earlier did not survive the frost. That set things back quite a bit until the recent rain.
"Even the ones that didn't get affected by frost seemed as if they were just kind of standing still. Their plant development was not at the stage where it could benefit from finding more moisture,” Renner said.
Renner thinks their growth is about to explode soon with the moisture.
Farmers who feed corn to cattle and soybean meal to pigs are finding their costs going up, Funk said. Farmers may wonder whether they need to pull the trigger to make sure they buy for their own needs, or will this crop be big enough to make up the difference when competing with the globe?
“What we're looking at is that this world still needs Iowa corn, Midwest corn, U.S. corn, to be able to make a lot of the shortfall we've got around the globe,” Funk said.
The need keeps growing as China rebuilds its hog herd. A lot of cattle still need feed from Iowa down through Texas, and will enough crops be grown to feed those pigs is a question Iowa farmers are facing.
“Hogs don't eat paper, meaning you can own something on the board, but hogs the physical commodities they don't eat paper that you traded on the board,” Funk said.