(The Center Square) – Iowa labor force participation remained at 66.8% while seasonally adjusted unemployment dropped from 4.1% to 4.0% in September, Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday.

Iowa employers were able to add 7,000 jobs in September, “more than offsetting the loss of 3,700 jobs in August,” the agency’s news release said. There were an estimated 66,100 unemployed Iowans in September, down from 68,000 in August and 76,100 in September 2020. The total number of working Iowans increased 1,900, to 1,594,400 in September, which is 37,600 more than a year ago.

“Iowa’s economy is continuing its steady climb out of the pandemic,” Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, said. “More and more people are finding work, while the number of initial unemployment claims continues to fall. The 7,176 initial claims in September represent a more than 68 percent drop from a year ago and the second lowest monthly number Iowa has seen over the past 20 years. Going forward, it’s imperative that we do everything possible to ensure these positive trends continue.”

The state’s payments on continued claims totaled $17.6 million in September, down from $20.3 million in August and $84.5 million in September 2020. Townsend announced last week that the agency is launching a new program early in 2022 to address unemployment.

Hiring was “particularly strong” in trade, accommodations and food services, and manufacturing (up 1,900 jobs) – especially in agriculture and construction machinery manufacturing.

Retail added 2,400 jobs in September. That’s the fourth consecutive month of jobs growth for the industry, which experienced “a rough start” at the beginning of 2021. The state’s statistics showed jobs in retail trade decreased 1,200 in January, 2,400 in April and 900 in May following a devastating loss of 23,000 in April 2020.

“This may be early evidence of a strong holiday shopping season similar to last year,” the release said.

Leisure and hospitality added 1,700 jobs, mostly in eating and drinking establishments, after experiencing a loss in August. Financial activities gained 900 jobs in September, which is the first change since June.

Job decreases in September included positions in the administrative and support and waste management fields, which is down 1,100 jobs. Education and health care services together lost 400 jobs.

Nonfarm employment has increased 36,100 since last year, with 13,800 job additions in leisure and hospitality (particularly accommodations and food services) and 8,900 jobs added in manufacturing. Durable goods factories have experienced more growth than non-durable goods shops. Retail trade now has 5,200 more jobs than it had a year ago.

Since September 2020, health care and social assistance (-1,100), management of companies and enterprises (-600), information (-400) and state government jobs decreased 2,000, which is 1,900 fewer than in September 2020.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was 4.8% in September.

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data

 

    

 

 

   

Change from

 

September

August

September

August

September

 

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

      

Civilian labor force

1,660,500

1,660,500

1,632,800

0

27,700

Unemployment

66,100

68,000

76,100

-1,900

-10,000

Unemployment rate

4.0%

4.1%

4.7%

-0.1

-0.7

Employment

1,594,400

1,592,500

1,556,800

1,900

37,600

      

U.S. unemployment rate

4.8%

5.2%

7.8%

-0.4

-3.0

      

Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data

      

Total Nonfarm Employment

1,538,200

1,531,200

1,502,100

7,000

36,100

Mining

2,200

2,200

2,300

0

-100

Construction

74,700

74,700

73,800

0

900

Manufacturing

223,300

221,400

214,400

1,900

8,900

Trade, transportation and utilities

307,900

304,100

301,700

3,800

6,200

Information

18,300

18,100

18,700

200

-400

Financial activities

110,600

109,700

109,400

900

1,200

Professional and business services

134,700

135,400

132,200

-700

2,500

Education and health services

222,000

222,400

221,300

-400

700

Leisure and hospitality

133,300

131,600

119,500

1,700

13,800

Other services

56,500

56,200

55,100

300

1,400

Government

254,700

255,400

253,700

-700

1,000

 (above data subject to revision)

     

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa

      
    

% Change from

 

September

August

September

August

September

 

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

      

Initial claims

7,176

7,754

22,890

-7.5%

-68.7%

Continued claims

     

     Benefit recipients

11,673

15,229

72,738

-23.4%

-84.0%

     Weeks paid

43,795

53,530

257,231

-18.2%

-83.0%

     Amount paid

$17,623,448

$20,269,114

$84,483,435

-13.1%

-79.1%

###

 

