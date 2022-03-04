(The Center Square) – The Iowa Department of Transportation wants Iowans’ buy-in on a “rightsizing” philosophy for future investments.
Stakeholders and residents can provide their feedback on two plans until April 7: the Long Range Transportation Plan, which covers all modes of transportation, and the Freight Plan, which is focused on aviation, highway, rail and water.
“We want to make the best use of public dollars when it comes to investing in the system,” Systems Planning Bureau Planning Team Leader Garrett Pedersen told The Center Square in a phone interview Tuesday.
The plan includes 10 topics regarding rightsizing investment decisions: project needs (clearly defined needs); comprehensive needs (contextualizing individual projects); stewardship priority (maintaining the existing system); stratification of the system (making distinctions to classify roadways for maintenance and operations strategy); equity (of access to transportation); resiliency, congestion or operational issues; emerging technologies; speculative development; and new or revised interchange access.
Pedersen said the department occasionally hears from stakeholders who want expansion of a roadway to promote travel.
“We certainly take those things into consideration when appropriate, but our number one priority should be making sure we can maintain what we already have out there because if we’re too focused on expanding the system, expanding services, and lose sight of making sure that we’re appropriately maintaining and operating what we already have then we’re putting ourselves behind the eight-ball from a long-term investment standpoint,” he said.
At the same time, rightsizing doesn’t necessarily mean doing the absolute minimum, he said. He gave the example of preparing for flooding events. The department anticipates flooding events could be more frequent in the future, and they’ve seen the damage of recent years’ flooding on the state’s transportation system.
“It may mean that, particularly in the context of resiliency, for example, that we need to do things to our roadway network, for example, or certain locations on our roadway network to make it better able to stand up to flood events,” he said.
Hypothetically, that could involve raising the roadway further out of the flood plain or strengthening roadway embankments, as additional investments upfront could be less costly than any repairs that may be needed after a flood event.
“I think [resiliency and rightsizing] go hand in hand,” he said.
He said the department has made its safety analysis more robust, specifically regarding bicyclist and pedestrian safety along highways.
After April 7, the department will review the feedback in finalizing the plans, which they want to prepare for the Iowa Transportation Commission’s review around May or June, he said.
“All aspects of the plan are considered drafts, and we will consider all comments that we receive,” he told The Center Square in an emailed statement Wednesday.
The plans have been developed over the past roughly two years, he said.
“We take very seriously the value that these plans can provide in terms of making sure that we’re making the best use of public dollars and making informed investments,” he said.
To comment, contact the Iowa DOT, Systems Planning Bureau, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50010, call 515-239-1520 or email Iowa.Motion@iowadot.us.