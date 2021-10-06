(The Center Square) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday it will hold public meetings on natural and cultural resources enhancement and protection from Oct. 18 to Oct. 28. A statewide virtual meeting will be held Nov. 2.
Iowans can share their visions and propose changes for outdoor recreation, soil and water enhancement, historical resources, and land management at the meeting held in their respective county, the department said in a news release.
Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) funds local projects through grants or state agency budgets, with funding from the Environment First Fund (Iowa gaming receipts) and the sales of natural resource license plates, according to the department’s website. Funding requests have annually been “two or three times” the grant money available, the release said. Since the program’s launch in 1989, more than $365 million has been distributed to more than 15,500 projects.
Legislators appropriated REAP $12 million in 2021 through HF 860, providing a total budget of about $12.5 million, the state website said. HF 860 allowed the department to use $1 million of that amount for repair and maintenance of state parks, which had a record 16.6 million visitors in 2020. The parks have experienced budget cuts and staffing decreases.
The first $350,000 each year funds Conservation Education, followed by 1% of the balance going to the department’s administration. Twenty-eight percent funds Open Spaces Protection for state acquisition and development of lands and waters. Soil and Water Enhancement and County Conservation each receive 20%. City Parks and Open Space receives 15%, State Land Management receives 9%, Historical Resources receives 5%, and Roadside Vegetation receives 3%.
“REAP assemblies provide Iowans a perfect opportunity to share their views and learn others’ views about parks, trails, museums and other amenities,” Iowa DNR director Kayla Lyon said in the release. “It’s critical that community members are engaged in these meetings to help shape the future of and enhance recreational opportunities in our state for the future.”
Some meetings may involve the selection of delegates for the REAP congress in January 2022 at the State Capitol.
