(The Center Square) – September ended the 2021 Water Year without significant improvement in drought conditions, Iowa state officials reported in a news release Thursday.
The month brought 1.75 inches, “about half of normal rainfall,” in the driest September since 2012, according to preliminary estimates in the Water Summary Update report released Thursday.
“While widespread rain fell statewide, only the extreme northwest corner of Iowa reported above average totals,” the report said. “The driest conditions were found across portions of central, south-central and eastern Iowa, where precipitation departures approached three inches.”
In this past “water year,” Iowa received 29.15 total inches of precipitation, 6.53 inches less than “normal” and less than the 2020 water year, and average temperatures were 0.9 degrees higher than the 30-year normal for the state, the report said. A water year in the Northern Hemisphere begins in October and ends in September since any accumulating snow provides water runoff in the following calendar year.
At the start of the 2021 water year, there was “moderate to extreme concern” for water supplies due to shallow groundwater conditions in the western half of Iowa. By June, conditions had deteriorated, but shallow groundwater conditions by September had improved “slightly” across Southern, Northwest, North Central and Northeast Iowa. “Slight to moderate concerns” continue in parts of Central, North Central, and East Central Iowa, especially along the Raccoon, Skunk, Iowa and Cedar rivers, especially in areas where deeper groundwater is not available.
“We are hoping for wet weather this fall to replenish soil moisture and shallow groundwater levels,” Iowa Department of Natural Resources Hydrology Resources Coordinator Tim Hall said in the release. “If we don’t see normal to above normal rainfall before the ground freezes we could start 2022 in a difficult position.”
Precipitation deficit was seen in “a vast majority” rain gauges across the state, the report said. Some stations in north-central Iowa saw 12 inches to 15 inches less than the 30-year climatological normal, and only stations in “extreme southeast Iowa” had surplus precipitation.
“Current drought conditions in Iowa are still concerning, with 18 percent of the state rated in Severe Drought, and a total of 75 percent of the state in some form of dryness or drought,” the report said.
Streamflow for the past 12 months was also below average, with some above-normal flow “for short periods of time.”
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Secretary Mike Naig said in a news release Oct. 4 that October outlooks indicate there may be warmer and wetter conditions and “minimal chances of an early frost.”
The release’s crop report said topsoil moisture is 13% very short, 32% short, 53% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 17% very short, 36% short, 46% adequate and 1% surplus.
Corn condition was 60% good to excellent. Field corn harvested for grain saw moisture content fall to 2-20%. Soybean condition, with half harvested in Central and East Central Iowa, was 64% good to excellent. Pasture condition is 27% good to excellent.
“Spotty precipitation helped keep some pastures green for cattle to continue grazing, but water for livestock continues to be an issue,” the release said.
Last winter (December 2020 to February 2021), Iowa experienced its 12th snowiest meteorological winter in 134 years with 32.2 inches of snowfall, which was 9.4 inches above normal. The 2018 and 2019 water years each had a surplus of about 7 inches, with 2020 and 2021 water years ending with accumulated precipitation at or below 30 inches. The water year totals are “significant” and are among the reasons for drought conditions in 2020 and 2021, the report said.