(The Center Square) – Iowa Department of Revenue released Monday the upcoming year’s individual income tax brackets, individual income tax standard deduction amounts, and interest rates for overdue payments.
Beginning in 2023, Iowa no longer has standard deductions for taxpayers.
The following charts show the income tax brackets for tax year 2023:
For married taxpayers filing jointly:
Taxable Income
Tax
Over
But Not Over
Tax Rate
Of Excess Over
$0
$12,000
$0.00
+
(4.40%
x
$0)
$12,000
$60,000
$528.00
+
(4.82%
x
$12,000)
$60,000
$150,000
$2,841.60
+
(5.70%
x
$60,000)
$150,000
------
$7,971.60
+
(6.00%
x
$150,000)
For all taxpayers other than married taxpayers filing jointly:
Taxable Income
Tax
Over
But Not Over
Tax Rate
Of Excess Over
$0
$6,000
$0.00
+
(4.40%
x
$0)
$6,000
$30,000
$264.00
+
(4.82%
x
$6,000)
$30,000
$75,000
$1,420.80
+
(5.70%
x
$30,000)
$75,000
------
$3,985.80
+
(6.00%
x
$75,000)
Interest rates for overdue payments increased from 2022 to 2023. Beginning in January, the rates will be 6.0% annually, 0.5% monthly and 0.016438% daily. In 2022, the rates are 5.0% annually, 0.4% monthly and 0.013699% daily.
Under Iowa law, annual rates are based on the average monthly prime rate of the preceding year, October through September. The average has to be rounded to the nearest whole percent, plus two percentage points. In 2022, the prime rate average is 3.96%, so the annual rate becomes 6.0%. The monthly rate is the annual rate, on a per month basis, rounded to the nearest one-tenth of a percentage point.