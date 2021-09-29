(The Center Square) – Starting Friday, Iowa Department of Revenue Director Kraig Paulsen will add heading the Iowa Department of Management to his duties for the state.
In his new, additional position, Paulsen replaces former interim director Joel Anderson. Anderson took the position after Michael Bousselot resigned to run for the Iowa House District 37 vacancy after Rep. John Landon died in office. Bousselot won the ensuing election.
Paulsen will receive a $20,000 retention bonus, “similar to other directors that have taken over more than one agency,” Alex Murphy, communications director for Gov. Kim Reynolds, told The Center Square in an emailed statement. In fiscal year 2020, Paulsen’s salary was $154,300, with $490.03 for travel expenses.
"Kraig has been a valued and trusted member of my cabinet serving as the Director of the Department of Revenue,” Reynolds said in a news release. “With Kraig's wealth of knowledge and expertise in the financial sector, he will provide great leadership and sound fiscal management over the state’s budget and ensure our state continues to prosper and move forward.”
Paulsen became director of the Iowa Department of Revenue in February 2019, the release said. Before that, he was the director of supply chain and the director of business analytics initiatives at Iowa State University’s Ivy College of Business. He also was an Iowa Department of Transportation commissioner. Paulsen served seven terms in the Iowa House of Representatives, from 2003 to 2017. He served as speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015.
“I’m honored that Governor Reynolds entrusts me to provide Iowa taxpayers with excellence and accountability with the state’s finances,” Paulsen said in the release. “Fiscal responsibility is key to a healthy and balanced budget and I will ensure transparency through the process while making decisions that are in the best interest of Iowans.”
Joel Anderson, who also serves as Reynolds’ economic policy advisor, is joining the private sector after his departure from his additional, concurrent position as the Iowa Department of Management director, he told The Center Square in a phone interview. Anderson said he was “truly temporary,” as Reynolds had asked him to be the director until they found someone permanent for the position. He said Reynolds will ask the Senate to confirm Paulsen as the new director.
“Kraig has the unique skill set to lead both departments. … He’s a natural leader,” Anderson said. “He’s a good communicator, good boss, good leader and good collaborator.”
Anderson will be working with new Senior Tax and Economic Policy Advisor Patrick Tomka in finalizing outstanding projects. Anderson said he is leaving to work in public accounting in the private sector since he and his wife are expecting their second child.
“These [governor office] jobs are really fun, really meaningful and require a lot of late nights,” he said.