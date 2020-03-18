Iowa has 38 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus after nine additional positive test came back, the state Department of Public Health (IDPH) said Wednesday.
"Three individuals are residents of Johnson County; two are residents of Polk County; two are residents of Dallas County; one is a resident of Washington County; and one is a resident of Winneshiek County," IDPH said.
The state has set up a public hotline for residents with questions about COVID-19. Iowans can call 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
COVID-19 is the official name of the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, coughing and trouble breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.