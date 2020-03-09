Iowa has its first three cases of confirmed coronavirus. Three Johnson County residents who returned from an Egyptian cruise tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Kim Reynolds sad during a Sunday evening news conference.
Two older adults between 61 and 80 years old and a middle-aged man between 41 and 60 were diagnosed. Two had other health conditions; one did not. All three are recovering at home.
“While this news is concerning, it’s not a cause for alarm,” Reynolds said Sunday night. “I want Iowans to know that I am confident that we are prepared, that we take this situation seriously and we will manage it responsibly.”