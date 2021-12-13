(The Center Square) – At least three Iowa leaders have urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to alter its scoring of evaluation criteria for federal investments in broadband.
Iowa Republican U.S. senators Chuck Grassley and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst told USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack in a Dec. 9 letter that the Rural e-Connectivity Pilot Program (ReConnect) Round 3 rubric should not give local governments, non-profits and cooperatives an advantage over community-based providers that operate as commercial entities.
The legislators also disputed the department’s commitments to net neutrality. It said there has been “robust debate” about it in Congress and the Federal Communications Commission.
“It is concerning that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) suggests that it has the authority, let alone the qualified staff, to make determinations about ‘lawful Internet traffic,’” the letter said. “Without the authority from Congress to regulate the internet, USDA would be contributing to legal and marketplace uncertainty, hindering the investments we need to provide broadband in rural America.”
They said providers’ record-high investments are required for closing the broadband gap in Iowa and they credit those investments to minimal regulations from the federal government.
“Any effort to impose unnecessary restrictions is dangerous and threatens future investments,” the letter said.
Iowa Communications Alliance CEO Dave Duncan told The Center Square in an emailed statement Monday that the organization is “very concerned” the scoring penalizes Iowa community-based broadband providers that are structured as commercial/stock companies.
Duncan sent a letter to Vilsack in November to that effect and stating that the organization does not distinguish cooperatives from non-cooperative members in its advocacy and educational efforts.
“While we strongly agree with the emphasis on local and community-based decision-making and action in deploying broadband we see no rational basis for ReConnect scoring mechanisms that discriminate in favor of, or against any of our community-based providers based on their corporate organization,” Duncan said in the letter, which he sent to The Center Square. “In sum, we strongly believe that excluding privately held Iowa companies from effectively being competitive in applying for ReConnect 3 is unwise and detrimental to Iowans.”
Of the 115 locally owned and operated Iowa-based providers in the Iowa Communications Alliance, about 50 are cooperatively organized while about 65 are “mutual companies,” which are commercially owned or municipally owned. Five out of six recipients of Round 1 funding in 2019 and two of seven recipients of Round 2 funding in 2020 were not cooperatives or municipal utilities, Duncan said in the letter.
“The new scoring mechanisms effectively tells these companies that, all other things being equal and despite their long history of service and relationships with RUS over many years, they will start 15 points behind certain other kinds of providers,” he said.
Duncan said Monday that he has yet to receive a response from the USDA regarding the letter but that he was attending a meeting with the Iowa Rural Development Council members that morning.